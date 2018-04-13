Inside New Gloucester

Spring hike search

Snow one week and wildflowers the next. Sound familiar? It’s time to dig the boots out of hibernation and join Pineland Farms guides for an exploratory hike in the woods to witness the great transformation of spring.

This family education program at Pineland Farms will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 1-2 p.m. and is open to ages 5 and up. You’re advised to be prepared for all weather conditions and come ready to be outside. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early to allow time to purchase tickets priced at $5 per person. The walk will depart no later than 1:15 p.m. starting at the Education Barn located at 100B Valley Farm Road. For more information, contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or education@pinelandfarms.org.

“Fueling Our Schools”

Customers of the Circle K convenience store at 255 Shaker Road in Gray are invited to a special Fuel Up Night to kick off Circle K’s annual “Fueling Our Schools” fundraising campaign. The ongoing campaign invites customers to purchase fuel at specially marked pumps, with Circle K donating one cent of every gallon of fuel purchased to Gray-New Gloucester High School, up to $2,000. The school will use its donation to address different areas of need, such as technology, resources, teacher incentives and more.

On Thursday, April 19, a special Fuel Up Night, customers will have an opportunity to make an even greater impact. From 3-8 p.m., 10 cents of each gallon of fuel sold at pumps seven and eight will be donated to Gray-New Gloucester High School.

“Circle K is passionate about giving back to the neighborhoods where we work and live,” said Jeff Burrell, vice president of Global Fuels. “Through this unique fundraising program, we are helping to address critical needs and enabling educators to make a difference in the classroom and beyond.”

Shaker Trustees’ Office tour

“Shaker Trustees’ Office: A Historic Jigsaw Puzzle” is the title of the next program of the New Gloucester Historical Society to be held on Thursday, April 19 beginning at 7 p.m. The program, free and open to the public, will be held at the Shaker Store, 707 Shaker Road. It will be a walking tour of the building — up and down stairs covering four levels. For more information, call Lenny Brooks at 926-3188.

Pre-K/kindergarten registration

If you are the parent or guardian of a child who will be four-years-old by Oct. 15, 2018, and resides in the towns of Gray or New Gloucester, the child is eligible for the voluntary SAD 15 Pre-K Program at the Dunn School in New Gloucester. The program has limited enrollment — up to 90 students each year. Pre-K screening and additional paperwork requirements are to occur during the first week of May. To register online, visit the Pre-K Program webpage at www.msad15.org.

If you are the parent or guardian of a child who will be five-years-old by Oct. 15, 2018, and resides in the town Gloucester, you can register the child for kindergarten at the Memorial School in New Gloucester online at www.msad15.org. For more information, call 926-4322.

Foreclosure public hearing

A public hearing on the Amendments to the Management of Tax-Liened Property (foreclosure) Ordinance is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. Comments from the public are welcome.

Ice out in the Pineland Pond can’t come quickly enough for these mallards enjoying a brisk swim alongside a frozen slab on April 5.