Inside New Gloucester

Shaker’s spring work day

Brother Arnold and Sister June invite you to put your hands to work and give your hearts to God because Spring Work Day is just around the corner. Join the Friends of the Shakers on Saturday, May 12 at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road.

Lend a hand working at various tasks suitable for all ages and abilities, including sweeping away the winter sand, cleaning out the hay barn, helping in the herb department, prepping the Shakers’ gardens, clearing brush, and so much more. Work days bring lots of hard work as well as much fellowship, too. Everyone shares the noon meal, conversation and laughter.

Participants are asked to bring a potluck dish or dessert and drop it off at the registration check-in table located on the lawn at the back of the Brick Dwelling House. Chores start at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. All necessary tools and supplies will be furnished but if you have a favorite pair of work gloves, feel free to wear them. Pre-register at www.friendsoftheshakers.org or by calling 926-4597.

Walk to alleviate hunger

Support neighbors in your community who rely on the New Gloucester Food Pantry as well as food and emergency relief around the world through Church World Service by participating in the CROP Walk on Sunday, May 6. Registration is at 10:45 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, and the walk begins at approximately 11 a.m.

If you’d like to walk, you can pick up a walker envelope on Sunday, April 29. Your sponsors’ contributions are collected in that envelope and should be turned in at registration. Alternatively, you can register online to walk or to sponsor a walker. Go to www.crophungerwalk.org/newgloucesterme.

Walkers have a choice of two routes. The long route is a 6.2-mile loop, starting and finishing at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. For those whose motivation exceeds their walking prowess, a shorter stroll will be offered. There are light refreshments at the vestry upon the walkers’ return. Pets on leashes are welcome, but children’s bicycles are not permitted. For more information, call the church office at 926-3260.

Farm to table dinner

The Gray-New Gloucester Development Corporation in cooperation with the Coolidge Family Farm, Austin Street Brewing, and M.A.N.E. Catering in Gray, is hosting its first-ever Farm to Table Beer Pairing Dinner on Saturday, May 5 from 5-9 p.m. at the Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston Road. The five-course pairing dinner is one of two major fundraisers the GNGDC conducts to support its “Grow GNG” annual business challenge.

Tickets for the GNGDC Farm to Table Dinner and Beer Pairing are available for $65 per person at Eventbrite. This is a 21+ event and seating is limited to 100. Sponsors include OTELCO, Ten Apple Farm, Gray Chiropractic, Fluent IMC Advertising, and Kristin Piccone, Realtor, Landing Realty. For more information and to view the elegant menu, visit www.gngdc.com.

Annual town meeting

Registered voters in New Gloucester are urged to attend their annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 7, in the Memorial School Gymnasium, 86 Intervale Road. Note the town office window will be closing at 5 p.m. to allow staff to set up for the meeting. A voter check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to discuss the warrant articles and to vote on the FY19 budget. View the warrant at www.newgloucester.com or see copies of it posted at locations around town.

These volunteers are getting ready for a day of sprucing up the grounds at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village during an annual Spring Work Day hosted by the Friends of the Shakers. This year’s work day is scheduled for Saturday, May 12.