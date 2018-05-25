Inside New Gloucester

Summer of Gospel Music

The New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, will host a concert series, “Second Annual Summer of Gospel Music.” The performers’ lineup consists of The Lumber River Quartet on Sunday, May 27; Dave Mumford on Sunday, June 24; Kindred Hearts on Sunday, July 29; Scott Brunt on Sunday, Aug. 26; and The Hyssongs on Saturday, Sept. 8.

To kick off the series, The Lumber River Quartet from Lumberton, North Carolina, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday. An offering will be collected to help defray the cost of the group’s expenses.

Shaker Village opening

The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Museum, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, opens for the season on Friday, May 25, with the Shaker Store opening on Saturday, May 26. The museum is located within the only active Shaker Community in the world, where Shakers continue to live, work and worship.

Shaker Village will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Monday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sundays are for worship services only. All are welcome to join the Meeting, as their church service is called, every Sunday at 10 a.m. sharp in the Chapel of the brick Dwelling House.

One-hour guided tours of the museum and grounds provide valuable insights into the Maine Shaker heritage and culture from the 1740s into the present day. Workshops, concerts, tours and special events are listed at www.maineshakers.com.

“Rooting for Democracy” plant sale

The 11th annual “Rooting for Democracy” plant sale, sponsored by the New Gloucester Democratic Committee, will be held Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Lil’ Mart, 1026 Lewiston Road, Route 100. Plants of all varieties including perennials, annuals, house plants, vegetables and herbs will be offered at bargain prices. Arrive early for the best selection. For more information, or to donate plants, contact Penny Hilton at 926-4004.

History exhibit debut

The New Gloucester Historical Society invites the public to view its new History Barn display, “From Then ‘Till Now … and Today: A Community Exhibit.” Its grand opening will be held Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. As a special celebration, refreshments will be served in the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road, including cheese from New Gloucester’s own Lazy Dog Creamery and locally prepared baked goods.

The basis for the new exhibit was a 1935 award-winning essay by Eleanor Clark Curit, who researched the town’s origins by interviewing several elders at the time. Her paper inspired society members to formulate the framework for the exhibit by dividing the town into neighborhoods located in historic districts. A large number of citizens in the community researched their own neighborhoods and submitted their findings in digital format.

Coffeehouse season finale

Ameranouche plays a passionate style of music they call “Gypsy Flamenco Swing,” acoustic Gypsy-inspired music mixing flamenco, bebop and jazz swing. The name of the ensemble, veterans of the Newport Jazz Festival, is derived from two words: American and Manouche – the gypsy tribe of guitarist Django Reinhardt.

On Saturday, June 2, Ameranouche is scheduled to take the Village Coffeehouse stage in the Vestry Community Room of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Admission at the door is $10. Call 653-4823 for more information.

