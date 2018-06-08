Inside New Gloucester

Fire-rescue open house

New Gloucester Fire-Rescue will be sponsoring an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 18. All community members are invited to attend. Complimentary food will be served, demonstrations will be performed, and a baseball hat for each of the first 50 kids will be given out.

Summer reading

Come to the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, and enroll in the Summer Reading Program starting Tuesday, June 12. All ages are welcome to participate. Help the library reach its goal of reading 1,933 books.

Sign-up ends Saturday, July 7. The program concludes on Tuesday, Aug. 14, with a play written by local playwright Jobin Terranova, an awards ceremony, and music in the gazebo provided by Tommy Driscoll.

Mad Science will kick off the program Tuesday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. The plan is to be outside, so bring a blanket or chair for your comfort. The theme is Sounds Like Science. New to the program this year is participation in a library pen pal program consisting of swapping letters with a library from Wilmette, Indiana. Letters or pictures from local library patrons to send to their pen pals are being sought. To obtain a form that can be used by young participants or for more information, stop by the library or call Suzan Hawkins at 926-4840.

Creative economy forum

New Gloucester’s Economic Development Committee invites you to “Creative Economy” on Monday, June 11, 6:30 p.m., at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. The creative economy is a powerful engine of growth and community vitality. Together, artists, cultural nonprofits, and creative businesses produce goods and services that generate jobs, revenue, and quality of life.

Learn more by hearing answers to questions such as: How does a creative economy benefit a town and its economic vitality? And how can our town, and others, support this path to economic development?

Forum speakers include Jen Hutchins, executive director of Maine Association of Nonprofits, Julie Richard, executive director of Maine Arts Commission, and Tammy Ackerman, executive director of Engine: Propelling the Creative Economy in Biddeford. For more details, call Julie Fralich at 653-4823.

Selectmen candidate on TV

A Selectman Candidate Forum will be replayed on community access television Channel 3 at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 8, Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10. Candidate Stephen Hathorne participated in the forum; however, his opponents Linda Chase and Karen Gilles did not attend. Cable subscribers in Gray and New Gloucester can view the 56-minute program on TV, and the video is available on demand at www.newgloucester.com.

Upcoming election

Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, for the election, which will be held at the Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road. Voters will weigh in on primary elections, a state referendum issue, and a school district budget validation referendum question.

Also to be decided are municipal and school elections that include candidates to fill two openings on the Board of Selectmen, two openings on the SAD 15 Board of Directors, and one opening on the Water District Board of Trustees. Note that only citizens who reside within the town’s water district may vote for a water board trustee.

The town office service window will be closed June 12 to allow staff members to be at the polls.

Don Densmore of New Gloucester, a member of a volunteer construction team, works on the roof of the pavilion at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds on June 2. The pavilion is perched at the highest point of land in the area to afford parents a sentry post to keep an eye out for their children participating in recreational activities at the playground and athletic fields.