Inside New Gloucester

Class of 2018 standout

Elisabeth Seliga is no ordinary student. And Maine Connections Academy is no ordinary school. For the past three years, the New Gloucester student has been enrolled at this online, tuition-free high school that allows her to take classes from anywhere there is an internet connection.

MCA held its fourth commencement at the Augusta Civic Center on June 7. Seliga was among the 51 graduates from all across Maine, many of whom had never met each other before. She was celebrated not only as a graduating senior but also as the class salutatorian and a 2018 recipient of the Mitchell Scholarship.

As a recipient of the Mitchell Scholarship, Elisabeth joins a select company of students. The Mitchell Institute awards scholarships each year to graduating students from Maine’s public high schools. The 2018 recipients of the Mitchell Scholarship, representing more than 130 high schools from every community in Maine, each will receive an award of $9,500.

Seliga joined MCA in 2015 and has enjoyed the innovative online curriculum. Through ninth grade, she was a student in the Gray-New Gloucester school system. Looking for a new experience, she enrolled at MCA, and has thrived there ever since. Seliga has continued her cheerleading at G-NG High School, whose team this year took second place at the regionals and fifth in the Maine State Cheerleading Championships.

Strawberry Festival

The 43rd Annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival will be held Thursday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the New Gloucester Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Featured attractions will be strawberry shortcakes made with native berries from Pineland Farms, homemade biscuits, plus an area favorite – Hodgman’s Frozen Custard.

Live music will be provided by the Berry, Berry Good Band. There will be a baked goods table, sponsored by the members and friends of the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Dave Mumford in concert

Gospel singer Pastor Dave Mumford will perform at New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, on Sunday, June 24, at 6 p.m. as part of the Summer of Gospel Music series.

Mumford hails from Topsfield, and he travels throughout New England and Eastern Canada singing and sharing in music and word. He has recorded several CDs, which will be available for purchase at the concert. Everyone is invited and an offering will be collected to help Mumford with his ministry.

Declaration of Independence reading

A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, located behind Town Hall. This event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Holiday closure

All town facilities will be closed Wednesday, July 4. in observance of Independence Day.

