Inside New Gloucester

Strawberry Day!

Join in on the fun at Pineland Farms’ Produce Division at Gillespie Farms, 752 Mayall Road for “Strawberry Day!” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sat, July 7. This agricultural education programming event features complimentary family activities, including a strawberry-themed scavenger hunt, face painting and ice cream.

The rain date is Sunday, July 8. Admission is free, and you can pick your own strawberries for $2.50/pound from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. For more details, contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or education@pinelandfarms.org.

16h annual Pet Show

Would you like to show off your beloved animal and meet other interesting pets?

Come to the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, for their 16th annual Pet Show.

All pets are welcome to attend for socializing with other friendly pets and their owners. Light refreshments will be served. A representative from the GNG Animal Hospital will be on hand for a fun presentation. An additional exciting canine visitor will be in attendance to provide entertainment and education. Pre-registration is appreciated.

For more information, call Carla at 926-4840.

Free summer meals

The Gray-New Gloucester Summer Food Service Program provides a fun, safe place for all kids and teens age 18 and under to eat a healthy meal. The site in New Gloucester is the Memorial School playground at 86 Intervale Road. Meals, which must be eaten on site, will be served Monday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 16 through Friday, Aug. 17.

The program is sponsored by MSAD 15 Food and Nutrition Services. Want to volunteer? Contact Wendy Ordway at wordway@sad15.org.

Embroidered Rose Pillow Workshop

Needlework was an important part of daily life at Shaker Village years ago. The Sisters used their needlework talents for the production of handmade goods and taught the village’s young girls the art at a very young age.

Candlewicking is an early form of needlework and was done at a time when fancy threads were a luxury. Join local quilter and needlework crafter Dianne Devonshire in making an attractive large pillow with rose design at the Shaker’s Candlewicking: Embroidered Rose Pillow Workshop on Saturday, July 21. Bring embroidery scissors or a small pair of scissors, a 7-inch or 8-inch embroidery hoop, and a 15-inch pillow form insert. All other materials will be supplied. No prior experience is necessary.

The class takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. The fee is $50, and pre-registration is required. Register online at www.maineshakers.com or by phone at 926-4597.

Nadia Schmock shows off her chicken at the New Gloucester Public Library’s Pet Show last year. Pet owners and their critters of all types are invited to participate in this year’s event scheduled for Tuesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m.