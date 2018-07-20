Inside New Gloucester

Open Farm Day

More than 150 farms throughout Maine celebrate agriculture and farming on Sunday, July 22. Participating in Open Farm Day, Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is among the oldest farms in Maine still operated under the same management, since 1783.

From noon to 4 p.m., see Scottish highland cattle, a flock of more than 40 sheep, bees, barn cats, apple orchards, and herb and vegetable gardens. Admission, tours, displays, demonstrations and a musical performance are free.

Featured activities of the day include guided tours of the 1830 barns by Brother Arnold Hadd, tractor-drawn wagon rides, honey bee display and hives, tours of the Shakers’ historic herb gardens and traditional craft demonstrations: woodcarving, blacksmithing, yarn spinning, chair seat weaving, “Lamb to Loom” demonstration, rug hooking, tin-type photography demonstration and sale by Cole Caswell, wood turning by Peter Asselyn, fiber dying by Betsey Leslie, and Letterpress Printing by Grant House Press.

A live bluegrass and old time string band, Albert Price and the Pseudonyms, will perform on the lawn. The store and Museum Visitors’ Center will be open and Mary Doyle, author of “Unique Maine Farms,” and Don Perkins, author of “Barns of Maine,” will be on hand for book signings. A barbecue lunch will be available.

Kraut for Kids

What do you do with pounds of fresh summer cabbage? Make sauerkraut, of course.

Learn how to make your own sauerkraut and go home with a tasty snack to stock your fridge at “Kraut for Kids.” This Pineland Farms family education program for ages 6 and up occurs from 1-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 24, at the Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road.

The cost is $8 per person, and pre-registration is required. Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or education@pinelandfarms.org.

Kindred Hearts

Kindred Hearts will give a public performance at New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, on Sunday, July 29, at 6 p.m. as part of the Summer of Gospel Music series.

The group was formed in 1995 and is well known in Maine and the New England area. Comprised of three siblings and a cousin, the group has released five CDs; the latest is “Something Good.”

Their music has been influenced by many gospel genres, but their blend of harmonies is rooted in traditional Southern gospel. Their style encompasses a mix of classics, traditional and contemporary worship, along with original compositions. The music features keyboard, bass guitar, mandolin and acoustic guitar.

Kindred Hearts will have their CDs for sale after the concert. A freewill offering will be collected to help the group with their ministry.

Library Players casting call

Calling all thespians! The New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, will be conducting a casting call at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 24, for this year’s play. Every child who wants a part is guaranteed one, and there will be speaking and non-speaking roles available.

The Library Players will present their performance on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. If acting isn’t your thing, come support the young actors as an audience member. Call Suzan or Carla at 926-4840 for more details.

Musical Craft Night

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, will host a Musical Craft Night. Join in on the creation of musical instruments to prepare for the Aug. 14 lineup of events marking the end of the summer reading program.

At 6:30 p.m. in the Bob Leighton Memorial Gazebo, Tommy Driscoll on his guitar will be the featured act. Using their homemade instruments, kids will accommpany him for a song or two.

Library Director Suzan Hawkins is hoping that everyone will make instruments for themselves and for the library, too. Direct any questions you may have to her at 926-4840 or srhawkins@newgloucesterlibrary.org.