Inside New Gloucester

Wheelchair tennis at Pineland

Maine Adaptive provides year-round programs promoting adaptive sports and recreation for those with disabilities ages 4 and up who live in or visit Maine. All of the lessons and programs are free of charge for participants.

Staff members and volunteers offer wheelchair and stand-up tennis drills and match play at Pineland Farms and Gould Academy as one of their summer programs. Competitors don’t need to have their own equipment. Maine Adaptive has equipment to fit many shapes and sizes.

One of the wheelchair tennis programs occurred at the courts at Pineland Farms on July 27. John Pelletier, of Westport, Massachusetts, who owns a camp in the town of Denmark, said that he has been playing and teaching wheelchair tennis for several years. He instructs participants by starting with forehand and backhand drills, then progressing into service practice. After these disciplines are performed, the players break into groups to compete in match play.

Brandon Merry, Maine Adaptive program manager, said wheelchair tennis takes place in collaboration with the Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training program at Pineland Farms since some of the Maine Adaptive participants are veterans. The upcoming schedule for wheelchair tennis at Pineland Farms is Monday, Aug. 6; Friday, Aug. 24; and Friday, Sept. 14.”

Those interested in competing or volunteering can check Guidelines for Participation at maineadaptive.org. The necessary forms are posted there as well. For more information, call Maine Adaptive’s office at (800) 639-7770.

Storied neighborhoods

The next monthly New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. The featured display is the new exhibit examining the town’s storied neighborhoods. The History Barn is located at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231. This free, public event is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Historical reading on NGTV

Hosted by the New Gloucester Historical Society on July 4, Steve Rogers and Linda Gard presented a reading of the Declaration of Independence to an audience of about 40. Society Secretary Leonard Brooks served as master of ceremonies.

New Gloucester Television volunteers recorded the ceremony and produced a 17-minute video that will be telecast on local access Channel 3 at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, Saturday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 5. The program is also available as video-on-demand at newgloucester.com.

Festivities at the library

The New Gloucester Public Library will bring its summer reading program to an end Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will start with a presentation of “NGPL Guy + RedRay: the sound of rock” by Jobin Terranova, a GNG High School freshman. The play will be followed with the awarding of certificates and treats for all program participants by Library Director Suzan Hawkins and Memorial School Principal Amanda Hennessey.

This year’s festivities promise a new, special surprise. The evening will end with Tommy Driscoll playing guitar in the Bob Leighton Memorial Gazebo. During a song or two, he will be accompanied by children who handcrafted their instruments during a Musical Craft Night previously held at the library. Light refreshments will be served.

You don’t have to be a part of the summer reading program to come; everyone is welcome. There will be a limited amount of chairs, so attendees may want to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Joanne Mason, of Hanover, who is a Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation multi-season volunteer, practices backhand drills last week during wheelchair tennis lessons at Pineland Farms’ courts.