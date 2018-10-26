Inside New Gloucester

Annual Hunters Breakfast

New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, 611 Lewiston Road, will sponsor a Hunters Breakfast, in conjunction with the first day of Maine resident firearms deer hunting season, from 5:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. An all-you-can-eat breakfast, consisting of eggs, pancakes, home fries, biscuits and beans, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee, will be served. To-go service will also be available. The cost is $8 per person; kids 5 and under $2. The breakfast is open to everyone, not just hunters.

High-energy Americana

Seagrass is a five-piece, high-energy Americana band based in southern Maine that specializes in upbeat traditional music with tight harmonies. The ensemble will perform at the New Gloucester Village Coffeehouse from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. The coffeehouse is held at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Call 653-6151 for more information.

Thanksgiving assistance

The Caring Community of GNG coordinates the distribution of food baskets to those who request Thanksgiving assistance. Applications are now available and completed forms are due back no later than Thursday, Nov 8. Application forms will be distributed in the elementary school totes and through school email. They can be picked up and dropped off at all SAD 15 schools, the Gray Public Library plus both Gray and New Gloucester town halls in the designated CCGNG lock boxes. Applications will also be available at the Middle School and High School guidance offices.

Those interested in sponsoring a family/individual by providing all the fixings for a holiday meal should contact Kathy George at kgeorge2@maine.rr.com. Monetary donations are also needed and appreciated. Donations can be sent to CCGNG, P.O. Box 1244, Gray, Maine 04039. For more information or questions, contact Christina Foster at winkers92@yahoo.com or 233-0828.

Cast your ballot

Voting will take place, Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. at the New Gloucester Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road. Voters will elect a U.S. senator, two representatives to Congress, the governor, members of the Maine Legislature and county officers. The statewide ballot measures will consist of a citizen initiative and four bond issues. View the ballots online at www.newgloucester.com or see print versions posted around town.

Absentee ballots are available at Town Hall during regular office hours. An absentee ballot application can be printed from the town website and mailed or hand-delivered to the town office, or by going to the State Election website www.state.me.us/sos/cec/elec.

Another option is to vote in person at Town Hall prior to the election during regular office hours. Two booths are set up on site. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Nov. 1, by 4 p.m., without special circumstances.

John Roode, Cuddledown manufacturing manager, leads a hands-on pillow manufacturing demonstration for Gray-New Gloucester High School students on Oct. 4 in Yarmouth. Each student had the opportunity to make their own pillow to take home.