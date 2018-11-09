Inside New Gloucester

Sparks’ Ark

Meet Josh Sparks of Sparks’ Ark and the array of wild animals he rehabilitates Monday, Nov. 12, at Pineland Farms. His talk, open to ages 3 and up, will be held in the Mount Washington Room of The Commons from 1-2 p.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time to purchase tickets at The Market and Welcome Center, 15 Farm View Drive, for $5 per person. For more information, call 650-3031 or email education@pinelandfarms.org.

NGTV changes channels

Effective Nov. 13, local access NGTV Channel 3 will be changed to Channel 1302.

Gray Community TV Channel 2 will be Channel 1301, and Portland’s Community TV Network Channel 5 will be Channel 1303. These channels will be carried in the basic service tier.

Spectrum is converting TV service to 100 percent digital format. Customers will be required to have a Spectrum receiver on each TV. If you have an existing set-top-box, digital transport adapter (DTA), or retail device with a CableCARD on each TV, you will be unaffected by this change. Otherwise, to order your Spectrum receiver(s), go to www.Spectrum.com/digitalnow or call 1-844-278-3409 and a self-installation kit will be shipped to your home at no additional cost. You can also visit the Windham, Saco, Lewiston or Portland Cable Stores to pick up your equipment. Customers are eligible to receive a converter at no additional charge for a limited period of time. If customers have TV(s) without equipment issued by Spectrum, they will lose the ability to view channels.

Archives Night

The New Gloucester Historical Society will hold an “Archives Night” at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. Members and friends are invited to help with several projects that will keep the collection current. Refreshments will be served.

Town charter initiative

New Gloucester Citizens for a Town Charter is the name of a group who supports the effort to establish a municipal charter. The first step in the process occurred Oct. 15, when the New Gloucester Board of Selectmen passed a motion to put before voters at the June 11, 2019, election the question of whether or not to establish a charter commission.

More information can be found on the “Charter” sidebar at newgloucester.com and on the New Gloucester Citizens for a Town Charter page on Facebook. A public meeting regarding the proposed Charter Commission is planned for Winter 2019, with date time and place to be determined.

Town holiday closures

All town facilities will be closed Monday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day.

Additionally, they will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 22. Only the transfer station will be open on Friday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 24, the transfer station will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and the public library will be open 9 a.m.-noon.

