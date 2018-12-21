Inside New Gloucester

Winter sports for veterans

A veterans’ adaptive cross-country skiing/snowshoeing program will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 2 through March, weather and snow conditions permitting. It is free to all veterans with physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress. No experience is necessary. Ski instruction and equipment for skiing and snowshoeing are provided free of charge. All veterans who are interested in volunteering are welcome.

There is also a four-day Nordic/Biathlon Camp free to any veteran with a disability from Thursday, Feb. 28, to Monday, March 4. Experienced skiers are still needed and encouraged to volunteer for this event.

Pineland Farms’ Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training weekly program is headquartered at the Outdoor Center. Learn a new activity or practice your skills with Kristina Sabasteanski, an Army veteran, two-time Olympic biathlete and occupational therapist. Interested veterans are asked to RSVP by Sunday of each week to kristina@pinelandfarms.org or 310-8694. Also contact Sabasteanski if you are interested in volunteering. For more information, check out the Veterans Adaptive Sports Training page on Facebook.

Christmas Eve by candlelight

The First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, will hold its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Monday, Dec. 24. The musical preludes begin at 6:45 p.m. with the service at 7 p.m., led by Pastor Linda Gard and John Terison, director of music. The evening will feature a traditional service of lessons and carols, anthems and candlelight, celebrating Jesus’ nativity.

Those who wish may bring non-perishable food donations for the New Gloucester pantry. A fellowship hour in the vestry community room will follow the service providing a great place to catch up with friends and neighbors.

What’s on TV?

“Border Blunders: New England and the Webster-Ashburton Treaty of 1842,” a talk by historian Steven Rogers, was recorded by the town’s Cable TV Committee on Sept. 20. The program was edited by GNG High School student Jobin Terranova and is scheduled for telecast on NGTV Channel 1302 Dec. 28-30. It is currently available as video-on-demand at newgloucester.com.

Holiday hours

All town facilities will be closed on Monday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; Monday, Dec. 31, at noon for New Year’s Eve and Tuesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Participants at a previous VAST Nordic/Biathlon Camp at Pineland Farms enjoy a sense of camaraderie with fellow veterans. A four-day Nordic/Biathlon Camp free to any veteran with a disability will be held from Feb. 28 to March 4.