Inside New Gloucester

The Collins Band

The Collins Band serves up a dynamic mix of Americana — blues, jazz, folk and the good stuff in between. Band members consist of Dave Collins on vocals, acoustic and electric guitars; Rudy Gabrielson on blues harmonica, keyboards and vocals; Crista Koerber on vocals and percussion; and Paul Riechmann on stand-up bass and vocals.

The Jan. 5 concert will take place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Call 653-6151 for more information.

Blood Drive

The Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive at Pineland Farms from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the Mount Washington Room, 59 Pineland Drive. Each donor will receive a coupon toward Pineland Farms cheese. Call 1-800- 733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Pineland Farms to schedule an appointment.

Historical archives open house

The first monthly New Gloucester archives open house of 2019 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. All history buffs and genealogists are invited to attend with their research interests.

Winter sand

Winter sand is available at no charge to residents of New Gloucester. The sand pile is located beside the salt shed at the Public Works Garage, 1036 Lewiston Road, Route 100. Residents are limited to two 5-gallon pails of sand. Bring your own shovel and containers. No commercial vehicles or truck fill-ups are allowed. Call Public Works Director Ted Shane at 926-4574 for more information.

Dog license added fee

Dogs must be registered by Thursday, Jan. 31, or there will be a $25 fee per dog added to the registration, as per state mandate. The standard annual fees are $6 each for spayed or neutered dogs and $11 each for unaltered dogs.

The New Gloucester Santa holds Belle Lemay, 2, of Lewiston, at Thompson’s Orchard, the first stop during his Christmas Eve rounds distributing goodie bags to excited children.