Inside New Gloucester

Bring your dancin’ shoes

Join Jeff and Jere of J&J’s Big Nite ‘o Blues for an evening of acoustic and electric blues roots music – and bring your dancin’ shoes. Jeffery Christensen on guitar, Jere DeWaters on harp, Chad Sirois on drums, and Rob Babson on bass will perform at the Village Coffeehouse, Saturday, Feb. 2.

The concert will be held at the Vestry of First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. The show will start at 7:30 p.m., and admission at the door is $10 per person. Coffee and snacks provided.

Got cabin fever?

Everyone is invited to come to the Cabin Fever Book and Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 9. The blizzard date is Saturday, Feb. 16.

In addition to a large assortment of adult books and children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and games will be available. All items will be sold at bargain prices. Home-baked goods will be for sale, too.

The Cabin Fever Sale is a one-stop shopping event to stock up for February break or to help you get through the remainder of winter. For more information, call 926-4840.

Explore Big Falls Preserve

The Rain or Shine Club has scheduled an outing to explore the Big Falls Preserve at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

The 40-acre preserve at the far end of Woodman Road, straddling the New Gloucester and Auburn line, was donated by Michael and Julie Fralich to the Royal River Conservation Trust in December. It features a scenic waterfall at the mouth of a small wading pool, creating a destination for hikers on a 1.5-mile loop trail. Snowshoes are recommended.

The parking spot is at the junction of Woodman Road and Ayer Road. For more information, contact Kyle Warren at kyle@rrct.org.

Archives Open House

The monthly New Gloucester Historical Society Archives Open House will be held from 9 a.m .to noon Saturday, Feb. 2. All interested genealogists and family historians are welcome. The archives are located in the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road.

Proposed ordinance changes

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, on the Lane Management Planning Committee’s proposed changes to local zoning ordinance. To read the full text of the proposed changes go to the Planning Board’s webpage at newgloucester.com.

If you have any questions or comments, contact the Town Planner, Scott Hastings at shastings@newgloucester.com or 926-4126 ext. 4. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, written comment can be submitted to the Planning Department up to 4 p.m. on the day of the hearing.