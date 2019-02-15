Inside New Gloucester

Full Moon Trek

Join RRCT members, neighbors, trustees, toddlers, grandparents and friends to hike the loop trail during the eighth annual Pisgah Hill Full Moon Trek from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19. The highlight is a bonfire at the summit where hikers can sip hot cocoa, toast marshmallows and hoot or howl at the big orange rising moon.

All the fun happens at Pisgah Hill Preserve, 74 Dougherty Road, near the Pownal town line. Plan to start your approximately 30-minute hike between 5 and 6:30 p.m. on a 1.5-mile lollipop-style loop trail. The path is well-marked and typically lighted with luminaries for the return. Gentle elevation rise and a rickety bridge on the trail require some effort; assistance for the elderly or toddlers may be required for one or two steep ledge steps.

Bring snowshoes or sturdy boots with grippers, poles, a flashlight or headlamp, a blanket, water and lots of good cheer. Marshmallows and more are provided at this free event. The trailhead has a small parking lot which fills quickly. Most vehicles line the shoulder of Dougherty Road.

‘Tales from the Vault’

The New Gloucester Historical Society presents “Tales from the Vault” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at The Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road.

Using materials from the society’s archives vault, Tom Blake will speak on local historical points of interest during various time periods. The program is free and open to the public with refreshments available.

Visit state senator

Sen. Ned Claxton will hold office hours for constituents from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the New Gloucester Village Store, 405 Intervale Road. He invites everyone to drop in with any questions, comments, concerns or just to say hello.

Public budget hearing

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m., the public is invited to The Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, to comment on the town’s proposed budget for FY 2020. The Budget Committee public hearing and final review will be televised on local access cable Channel 1302 and will be available as video-on-demand at www.newgloucester.com.

A horse-drawn sleigh owned by Stillbrook Acres delights passengers with a jaunt

over the undulating, snow-covered terrain at Pineland Farms. All rides are sold out this year for this popular event.

