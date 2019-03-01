Inside New Gloucester

New kidney for Kelly

Seven years ago, Gray resident Kelly Ray, now 40, was the recipient of a kidney transplant. Recently, her energy level had decreased leaving her feeling tired frequently.

Routine lab work revealed that her kidney function has been declining, so she was put back on dialysis at Maine Medical Center a few weeks ago.

A fundraiser to benefit Ray was held on Feb. 17 at the Eagles Club near Sabbathday Lake. The breakfast attracted approximately 270 enthusiastic supporters, and more than $6,000 was raised.

Now that she is back on the donor list, she encourages anyone with Type O blood who is interested in being tested for a possible match to contact the Living Donor Program at 662-7180 (press 2, then 3) or go to mainehealth.org. Further screening is necessary to determine compatibility.

Agricultural forum

New Gloucester’s Economic Development Committee invites the public to a forum, “Agricultural Economy: Ways to Protect and Promote: Part 2” at 4 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road.

The guest speakers are Stephanie Gilbert of the Maine Department of Agriculture and Nina Young of Maine Farmland Trust. For more details, call Julie Fralich at 653-4823.

Gawler Family Band

The Gawler Family Band will perform an evening of traditional fiddling and folk music rooted in Maine and New England traditions with soaring melodies and driving rhythms. This will be an evening that is sure to delight with its traditional, yet lively fiddling that is at the same time inventive and playful.

This Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person.

A charter for NG?

The public is welcome to join members of the New Gloucester Citizens for a Town Charter group for an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Discussion will include plans for a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast fundraiser. For more details, call Steve Hathorne at 210-5423.

