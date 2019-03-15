Inside New Gloucester

VAST camp

The VAST Fifth Annual Nordic Biathlon Camp at Pineland Farms Feb. 28-March 4 attracted 16 competitors from California, Oregon, Florida and throughout New England. According to organizer Kristina Sabasteanski, one entrant was nearly 100 percent visually impaired, four have undergone amputations, several deal with traumatic brain injuries, some have PTSD and others received injuries from improvised explosive device blasts in Middle Eastern war zones. A few of the participants had never skied before the event but managed to hone their skills enough to compete in relay races testing their cross-country ski and target shooting abilities.

Master craftsman’s talk

Nationally known master craftsman Chris Becksvoort will present “Five Decades of Woodworking in New Gloucester” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. The program, sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society, is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Party for a Cause

Mrs. Maine International, Misty Coolidge, invites the public to Party for a Cause from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Coolidge Family Farms, 1084 Lewiston Road, which she owns and operates with her husband.

She has lined up a philanthropic team of vendors for the event, which will benefit the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The $40 ticket price includes food truck fare, dessert, music and one beer ticket. Other drinks will be available through the purchase of drink tickets.

Advance event tickets are available by searching Party for a Cause at eventbrite.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. Parking is across the street at the AmVets Hall, 1095 Lewiston Road. Attire? Glam it up or just come as you are.

Shaker Village workshops

New classes taught by renowned instructors along with all-time favorite workshops are on Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village’s recently released 2019 schedule.

Try your hand at an ancient heritage craft, brush-up on gardening skills and learn the best uses for your herbs, join the revival in fiber arts, hone your woodworking skills, gather your kids for a family project as an alternative to screen time and more. See the complete lineup of more than 40 classes offered this season and register online at maineshakers.com/workshops.

St. Pat’s Day breakfast

New Gloucester Citizens for a Town Charter is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Community Breakfast at the Eagles Club, 341 Sabbathday Road, on Sunday, March 17, from 8-11 a.m.

Eggs cooked to order, bacon, ham or sausage, toast or English muffins, juice and coffee are on the menu. Tickets, available at the door, are $8 for adults, $4 for children. Money is being raised to educate townspeople on the required steps necessary to adopt a town charter and other corollary issues.

Town charter meeting

The public is invited to attend an informational session regarding the possibility of joining the surrounding towns of North Yarmouth, Gray and Poland in having a town charter in New Gloucester. The meeting is to take place at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Budget meetings canceled

The New Gloucester Budget Committee cancelled its meeting on March 13 , plus its budget hearing and meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 20. Both will be rescheduled once the Public Safety budget figures have been finalized.

Frank Matzke of St. Augustine, Florida, uses adaptive ski equipment to compete in the VAST Fifth Annual Nordic Biathlon Camp at Pineland Farms on March 3.