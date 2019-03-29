Inside New Gloucester

Ronda Dale Band

Ronda Dale and her band will perform original songs and covers of rootsy Americana, including vintage country, blues, R&B and a touch of jazz, at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester Saturday, April 6.

Dale is joined by co-band leader and lead guitarist Rob Babson, who expresses his creativity through guitar, songwriting and voice as well as bass, harmonica, banjo and ukulele. Paul Mattor supplies the stand-up bass with styles from Finnish dances to surf rock. The band’s special guest will be percussionist Michael Wingfield, a performer and well-traveled educator specializing in African-Caribbean arts and culture.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door. For more information contact Julie Fralich at j.fralich@gmail.com or 653-4823.

Benefit dance

The Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club is hosting its annual fundraising dance Saturday, April 13, at the Gray American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. The featured band is Something Stupid, a dance band made up of four self-proclaimed “weirdos,” who love to entertain people, whether it be musically or by making fun of themselves. Each show features a mixture of improvisational comedy and rehearsed music.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the dance will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight. Features include a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a few door prizes. Tickets are $12 per person in advance or at the door. Call Andrea at 577-2563 or Candi at 831-0449, or send an email to royalriverriders@yahoo.com.

Cardio Strength class

Cardio Strength is a full-body muscle conditioning class open to all over 18. This light to moderate class focuses on overall flexibly, balance, cardio endurance and muscle tone by using bands and body weight movements.

The class will be held on Wednesdays, April 3 through May 8, at the Dunn Elementary School Gym, 667 Morse Road. The instructor is Chelsea Diamond. For the fee structure and to register, go to ngrecreation.com.

Archives open house

The next New Gloucester archives open house will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. All history buffs and genealogists are invited to attend with their research interests.

Second tax payment due

Town real estate and personal property tax bills for 2018-2019 were mailed out in September 2018. Your second payment is due on Friday, April 5. Interest will begin to accrue on Saturday, April 6, on any unpaid balances at a rate of 8 percent per annum. If you have any questions, call the deputy tax collector at 926-4126 ext. 1.

Donnie Carroll speaks to a group on March 21 about why Gray voted for a charter in that town and how it has worked. The meeting was hosted by New Gloucester Citizens for a Town Charter. Their next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 8. Check their Facebook page for details.



