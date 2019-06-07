Inside New Gloucester

Shaker Village music festival

The Maine Festival of American Music will run from June 19-22 at Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. Five concerts will be held in the 1794 Shaker Meeting House.

The Portland String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. June 19. George Walker’s “String Quartet No. 1” (1946) will be presented in honor of Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

Kevin Siegfried & the Portsmouth Singers will perform at 7 p.m. June 20. He will lead the singers in a program of Shaker and other early American music.

Don Roy Trio & Arnott Fiddlers will appear at 7 p.m. June 21 performing mid-20th century folk and fiddle music.

Shaker music will be on the schedule at 1:30 p.m. June 22. As a prelude to Saturday night’s Portland String Quartet concert, Shaker leader and historian Brother Hadd will lead in the Shakers’ chorale response to the last seven words spoken by Christ.

The Portland String Quartet will conclude the series at 7 p.m. June 22. Members will play Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ — String Quartet Op. 51” (1787).

Tickets are required for all performances, even the ones that are free. Online tickets are available at maineshakers.com or reserve them by calling 926-4597.

NG Farmers Market returns

The New Gloucester Farmers Market is returning for another season. It is held Saturdays between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekly from June 22 to Sept. 28, rain or shine.

Booths are set up at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, located at 106 Bald Hill Road. The site offers ample parking, a family-friendly location with a picnic area, playground and walking track plus a variety of vendors for your shopping needs.

Vendors are welcome to apply for space at the market. All the information, including rules and regulationst, is available online at ngrecreation.com.

Summer reading

Come to the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, starting Tuesday, June 11, and enroll in the Summer Reading Program. All ages are welcome to participate and help the library reach its goal of reading 1,847 books. Sign-up ends July 6.

Dana Perkins will perform in the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. June 25 to kick off summertime activities. Perkins is an amazing ventriloquist, puppeteer and magician. The plan is to be outside, so bring a blanket or chair for your comfort.

The Summer Reading Program will conclude Aug. 20 with a play written by local playwright JobiN Terranova, an awards ceremony, and entertainment in the Gazebo. For more information, stop by the library or call Suzan Hawkins at 926-4840.

Michael Graham, left, and Brother Arnold sing Shaker songs for an audience in the 1794 Sabbathday Lake Shaker Meeting House. The Maine Festival of American Music featuring five concerts performed there will run from June 19-22.