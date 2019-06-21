Inside New Gloucester

Dave Mumford in concert

Gospel singer Dave Mumford will perform at New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 as part of the Summer of Gospel Music series. He is a singer, writer and pastor who has recorded four CDs, which will be available for purchase at the concert. Everyone is invited and an offering will be collected to help him with his ministry.

Strawberry Festival

New Gloucester Historical Society’s 44th annual Strawberry Festival is taking place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the vestry community room of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Fresh native strawberries, Hodgman’s frozen custard, fresh-baked biscuits and real whipped cream comprise the strawberry shortcakes. Music is provided by the Hall Family Band, and a raffle will be held.

Declaration of Independence reading

A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place July 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road. This event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Get Out! Nature Walk

Naturalist Polly Haight Frawley will lead the next Get Out! Nature Walk from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. The location is Big Falls Preserve, near 381 Woodman Road. The curriculum is ferns/ethnobotany.

This preserve is owned and managed by the Royal River Conservation Trust, donated in late 2018 by the Fralich family. Ongoing major trail rehabilitation in 2019 has opened up the 1.5 mile loop trail along the banks of Meadow Brook, including a 10-foot waterfall as a destination. The event is free.

Project Sticker Shock

Students from GNG High School collaborated with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Casco Bay CAN to visit local businesses and promote Project Sticker Shock, a national and state-wide program. The students, who volunteered to be a part of the project and bring awareness to the ramifications of purchasing alcohol for underage individuals, placed on alcohol packs stickers that include Maine laws about providing or purchasing alcohol for a minor. Volunteers wore T-shirts promoting their efforts, and they presented participating businesses with a “thank you” recognition certificate for helping promote keeping youth safe and healthy.

Project Sticker Shock was also implemented in surrounding communities served by Casco Bay CAN and is held twice a year, in the spring during prom and graduation season and again in December during the holiday season. For more information, visit www.cascobaycan.org.

New stop sign

Beginning July 1, there will be a change at the intersection of Bald Hill and Snow Hill roads. Motorists traveling along Snow Hill Road will now be required to come to a complete stop at this intersection.`

Pineland farmyard educators Nora Laprise, left, and Jennifer Sawtelle lead a Story Walk on June 10. This free one-mile stroll on the trails starts at the Pineland Farms Market and Welcome Center every Monday at 10 a.m. through September.