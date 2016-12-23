Inside New Gloucester

Winter sports for veterans

A veterans adaptive cross-country skiing/snowshoeing program will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 through March, weather and snow conditions permitting. It is free to all veterans with physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress. No experience is necessary. Ski instruction and equipment for skiing and snowshoeing are provided free of charge. All veterans who are interested in volunteering are welcome.

The program, hosted by Pineland Farms Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training, is headquartered at the Outdoor Center, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester.

Learn a new activity or practice your skills with Army veteran, two-time Olympic biathlete and occupational therapist, Kristina Sabasteanski. Interested veterans are asked to RSVP by Sunday of each week to kristina@pinelandfarms.org or 310-8694. For more information, visit pinelandfarms.org/recreation/VAST.

Christmas Day breakfast

Because members of the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester want those who can to spend Christmas with their families and friends, they have decided not to hold the regular Sunday morning service. Instead, a potluck breakfast will take place in the vestry at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25.

They’ll have eggs, bread and coffee on hand; otherwise, it’s a true potluck to which anyone is welcome. After breakfast, the group will take a few moments to share Christmas Day scripture lessons.

Middle school book group

The New Gloucester Public Library is offering a new book group for middle school students. Meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month, starting Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

The first month is a free read, participating students should read whatever they prefer. At that meeting, the group will decide logistics. Should they meet monthly, all read the same book, read by genre, meet a different night? Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call the library at 926-4840.

Making Christmas bright

The Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester would like to thank everyone who helped to make Christmas possible for those in our community who found themselves in need of assistance this holiday season.

Because of your generosity, the CCGNG was able to help more than 135 families, from assembling Christmas meals with all the fixings for individuals, senior citizens and families, to providing gifts for children of all ages.

New Town Hall hours

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 3, the new Town Hall hours will be Monday, 8:30 a.m.- noon and 12:30-7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2 p.m. Town Hall will be closed from noon-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Gloucester Hill closure

The New Gloucester Public Works Department will close the segment of Gloucester Hill Road from Church Road to Short Bennett Road on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no through traffic permitted on this section during that time.

Ben DeTroy, left, Hal Phillips, Renée St. Jean, Matt Phillips and Jim Gallant perform at “A New Gloucester Christmas,” a concert showcasing 12 area musicians that raised nearly $1,500 to benefit the local emergency fuel assistance fund. The well-attended performance, organized by Gallant, took place at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 16.

Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training Director Kristina Sabasteanski, left, Tammy Lane and Gloria Lavertu, along with other veterans, enjoyed their first snowshoe of the year at Pineland on Dec. 14. Regularly scheduled VAST snowshoeing and cross-country skiing will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 4.