Inside New Gloucester

Cardboard Challenge

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 28, the date of the Cardboard Challenge at the New Gloucester Public Library. . This creative program, based on recycling, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome to come play, and they are welcome to bring in their own recycling materials to use for their building project. There’s no need to sign up in advance, just show up and have a great time. For more information, call 926-4840. The library is located at 379 Intervale Road.

Cabin Fever Book and Bake Sale

Everyone is invited to come to the Cabin Fever Book and Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Public Library from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 11. The snow date is Saturday, Feb. 18.

In addition to a large assortment of adult books, children’s books, vintage books, CDs and DVDs, there will be puzzles and games available for purchase. All items will be sold at bargain prices. As always, home-baked goods will be for sale, too.

The Cabin Fever Sale is a one-stop shopping event to stock up for February break or to help you get through the remainder of winter. For more information, call 926-4840.

Rain or Shine Club

Presented by the Royal River Conservation Trust, the Rain or Shine Club explores your backyard with a concise, thoughtful outing on Thursday of each week. Join the club for a free guided adventure that takes place under any weather conditions. The next three of them occur in New Gloucester.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m., the site is Pisgah Hill Preserve-North at 65 Winsaw Road. Winter at the Beaver Flowage is an exciting addition of the Rain or Shine Club that will go off-road. The group will check in on a huge beaver flowage and see if they can spot how some the native critters use the modified habitat to broaden biodiversity.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., the club visits Chandler Mill Pond, 250 Chandler Mill Road, for the first time. If winter decides to prevail, the group can explore the shorelines from the ice; if spring persists, they can explore the pond from the shoreline.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m., the site is Pisgah Hill Preserve-South at 74 Dougherty Road. Come help RRCT Stewardship Director Kyle Warren pack the trail, make luminaries, and build a snow bar at Full Moon Celebration Preparation for their sixth annual hilltop soirée. Call 632-6112 for more details.

Sleigh rides at Pineland Farms

Enjoy a sleigh ride behind a beautiful team of draft horses through the snowy fields at Pineland Farms. Hop aboard the sleigh from Stillbrook Acres for a horse-drawn winter adventure on the farm, Saturday, Jan. 21, or Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m. The sleigh departs from the Valley Farm Smokehouse, 110 Valley Farm Road. Tickets are $12 per person and are available at shop.pinelandfarms.org. Specify which 25-minute time slot desired.

You are requested to arrive 10-15 minutes prior to your sleigh ride departure time to allow ample time to load. The sleigh has 10 seats available per time slot. No discounts or seasons pass rates applicable. Tickets are non-refundable or transferable. Adult supervision of children is required.

Rides will take place in light snow, but if you are concerned about the weather please don’t hesitate to inquire. In the event that your ride is canceled due to inclement weather, your tickets will be refunded. Contact the Education Department at education@pinelandfarms.org or 650-3031.

Late fee for dog licenses looms

Dogs must be registered by Tuesday, Jan. 31, or there will be a $25 fee per dog added to the registration, as per state mandate. The standard annual fees are $6 each for spayed or neutered dogs and $11 each for unaltered dogs.

Horse-drawn sleigh rides are available at Pineland Farms.