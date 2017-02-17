Inside New Gloucester

Benefit ice fishing derby

The New Gloucester Eagles FOE 4131 will host a benefit ice fishing derby at Sabbathday Lake from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19. There will be a 50/50 raffle, as well as hot dogs and burgers sold on the ice. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for ages 15 and under. The price includes a buffet dinner and banquet following the event. Only 200 tickets will be sold, and all proceeds will benefit Shayla McGraw, 11, as she fights kidney disease. Also, kidney donors with blood type O positive are being sought.

For tickets, call New Gloucester Eagles member Lloyd Tripp at 272-9535, or go to Dags Bait Shop, 4 Towle St., Auburn, or Mooney’s Bait Shop, 1235 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester.

Friday Freestyle Challenge

Pineland Farms is hosting a Friday Freestyle Challenge on Friday, Feb. 24, and Friday, March 3; plus a final, open race on Saturday, March 11. Cross country skiers may race anytime between 1-5 p.m. during the Friday challenges on the River Loop Trail. The March 11 race starts at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $12 per racer, per week, with a Pineland Farms trail pass. Participants must visit the Pineland Farms Outdoor Center, 15 Farm View Drive, each week to register and pick up their timing chip before racing. Immediate, chip-timed results are provided by Back 40 Events. Contact the Outdoor Recreation Center at outdoor@pinelandfarms.org or 688-6599 for more details.

Register for boating, fishing, hunting

Stickers are now available for the 2017 boating season. Any boat with a motor must be registered. The Preserve Maine Waters sticker (milfoil sticker) for boats that are used in Maine lakes or rivers is now a part of the renewal sticker. The purchase of a new sticker for owners of Maine-registered watercraft is $10. Owners of non-Maine registered boats must purchase a milfoil sticker at a cost of $20.

Also, hunting and fishing licenses for 2017 are now available. The cost of a fishing license is $27, and a hunting license is $28. A combination fishing/hunting license is $45. Boat registrations, as well as hunting and fishing licenses, are available at the New Gloucester Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road, and they expire on Dec. 31 of each year.

Public budget hearing

On Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m., the public is invited to come to The Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, and comment on the town’s proposed budget for FY2018. The hearing will be televised on local access cable Channel 3. The committee’s budget will be posted on www.newgloucester.com, and budget notebooks will be available for interested citizens to pick up at the town office a few days in advance.

Holiday closure

All town facilities will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Kate Ende, left, consumer assistance program manager of Consumers for Affordable Health Care, talks with Elizabeth Randall of New Gloucester at the Action Options Resource Fair held Feb. 17 at the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester. Several organizations set up informational booths at the fair to connect Maine-based organizations with members of the public interested in learning about volunteer opportunities in the wake of the Women’s March.