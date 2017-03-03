Inside New Gloucester

Up next at Village Coffeehouse

Enjoy a cup of java while seated at a candlelit table listening to the acoustic band Northwood at the next Village Coffeehouse, on Saturday, March 4. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the vestry community room of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Admission at the door is $10.

Northwood is a four-piece acoustic group built on strong and playful instrumentation along with powerful three-part harmonies. The musicians blend sounds ranging from bluegrass, folk, country and Americana. The band features Kirk Underwood on acoustic guitar/dobro/lapsteel and vocals, Katherine Driver on upright bass and vocals, Greg Bjork on mandolin and vocals, and Ann Murray on accordion and vocals. Call 653-4823 for more information.

Maple sugaring for kids

It’s time to collect the sap from the maple trees at Pineland Farms and turn it into delicious maple syrup. Learn how this naturally sweet treat is made. This family education program is open to ages 3 and up and takes place 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 7. It will be repeated from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 9; Wednesday, March 15; Saturday, March 18; Tuesday, March 21; Thursday, March 23; and Wednesday, March 29.

Please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time to purchase tickets. For the increased convenience of their guests, tickets are now being sold at the Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road; cash or charge accepted. Family Programs have limited tickets available and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 650-3031, or send an email to education@pinelandfarms.org.

Be a blood donor hero

During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood. The organization depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those who rely on blood products.

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at Pineland Farms, 59 Pineland Drive. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check in. Individuals who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

History barn open house

The next New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. The exhibit, which is free of charge and open to the public, features recent acquisitions to the local collection. The barn is located at 389 Intervale Road, behind Town Hall.

Stearns to speak

Alan Stearns, director of the Royal River Conservation Trust, will speak about the trust’s operations, sites and programs, especially in New Gloucester, at the New Gloucester Historical Society meeting on Thursday, March 16. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. Refreshments will be served, and the public is welcome to attend.

Headlining the next Village Coffeehouse concert on Saturday, March 4, is the acoustic group Northwood.