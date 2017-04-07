Inside Raymond

Play ball

Raymond Baseball/Softball is still accepting registrations. This is for all players between the ages of 4 and 12 who want to play T-ball, baseball or softball in Raymond. Online registration is available and you are able to pay online, too.

All players, including returning players, must register online to receive information, schedules and cancellations, etc. Go to www.raymondbaseballsoftball.com.

The program costs for the first two players in one family are $40 for Boys and Girls T-ball/Rookies and $75 for Boys and Girls Minors/Majors. There is no charge for a third child from the same family. Fees also can be reduced or waived if there is a hardship. The program is open to all Raymond children.

Please contact Gail Troiano with any questions, kcutie8199@yahoo.com.

Artist accepted into program

Erin Dodge, the daughter of Cathy and Gary Dodge of Raymond, was recently accepted to the competitive Bay Ridge Storefront Art Walk program. SAW provides a nontraditional outlet for emerging and mid-career artists in Brooklyn, N.Y., to create site-specific installation in storefront settings. Exploring a symbiotic relationship between art, community and commerce, SAW raises awareness for the arts in the underserved neighborhood of Bay Ridge, while exposing audiences to contemporary art and celebrating local business. SAW commissions new work that is original and integrative, deriving from the storefront spaces both aesthetically and conceptually. Dodge grew up in Raymond, attended the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan and holds a BFA in illustration.

Town happenings

The Town of Raymond Board of Selectmen will hold two public hearings on Tuesday, April 11. One will be on a liquor license renewal for Fisherman’s Catch and the second will be on ordinance revisions to be voted on at Town Meeting June 6.

For more information contact the town office at 655-4742.

It’s school budget time

This is an important time of year as the RSU 14 budget is being discussed and voted on. Please attend as many of the following events as you can to help influence the direction of our schools:

April 5, 6:30 pm – Public forum and board deliberation on the 2017-18 budget, Windham Town Council Chambers, 8 School Road, Windham.

May 24, 6:30 pm – Budget validation vote, Windham High School auditorium, 406 Gray Road, Windham.

June 13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Vote on the budget, Jordan Small Middle School gym, 423 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond

Raymond needs you

The ZBA hears appeals from Raymond’s Land Use and Shoreland Ordinances. To volunteer on this board you must be at least 18 years of age, reside in Raymond, and be available the last Monday evening of the month. Meetings typically last about an hour and only meet on an as-needed basis. No experience is necessary, just an interest in the well being of the community

Work at Tassel Top

Saturday is the deadline to apply for a fun, outdoor, part-time job at Tassel Top Park. Tassel Top is looking for a few exceptional adults to join its team for the 2017 season. Applicants must be responsible, reliable, have an excellent work ethic, communication and people skills and be able to commit for the entire summer season. Interested parties should print off an application from www.raymondmaine.org and mail to: Town of Raymond, Attn: Ranger Sue, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond ME 04071. The deadline is Saturday, April 8, and interviews will be held in mid to late April. The pay is minimum wage and the schedule is flexible.

Class act

The group repertory team at CenterStage Performing Arts has completed their 2017 competition season. After nine months of preparations, they attended three full weekends in March at competitions in Berwick, Westbrook and Scarborough. The team received many awards for their performances, costuming and choreography, however, the most meaningful awards presented to the group and the staff/director were the Class Act Award and the Passion Award. These awards are presented to one studio at a competition. The Class Act award was given by Turn It Up Dance Challenge for the team’s sportsmanship and support of other studios, Passion Award was presented at Groove for their dedication and passion to dance and performing.

Congratulations to Elissa Gifford, recipient of the Jane Jordan Community Service Award in recognition of her exceptional volunteerism and related good works on behalf of the Raymond Village Library. The award was presented to her by her grandson, Lt. Andrew Jordan.

