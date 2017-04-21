Inside Raymond

RVCC annual flea market

The Raymond Village Community Church is gearing up for its annual flea market. The date is set for June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 27 Main St. They are currently seeking donations for the yard sale, so as you do your spring cleaning, please consider donating items to the church. You can drop of the items or they can be picked up. Space/table rentals for vendors, crafters and yard salers also is available. For residents of Main Street, June 3 would be a great date to pick for your own yard sale. For more information, call Brenda or Rolf at 655-4670, or Brenda at 838-0123.

Author talk with Kate Flora

Crime and mystery writer Kate Flora will be at the Raymond Village Library at 6:30 p.m. to talk about her work. Her true crime, “Finding Amy,”co-written with Portland Deputy Chief Joseph Loughlin, was an Edgar finalist. Other of her books have been honored as well. Her latest nonfiction, as co-writer, is retired Maine game warden Roger Guay’s memoir of hunters, poachers, search and rescue, and cadaver dogs: “A Good Man with a Dog.” Her latest fiction is “Led Astray,” the fifth book in the Joe Burgess series. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Join talk on ‘age-friendly’ community

Jessica Maurer, of the Maine Association of Area Agencies on Aging, will moderate a discussion about an “age-friendly” community in Raymond and Casco would look like to residents. Everyone who is a senior, cares for a senior or will be a senior is encouraged to attend.

The forum will be at the Raymond Public Safety Building on Friday, April 28, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call Rep. Jessica Fay at 415-4218 or email jessica.fay@legislature.maine.gov.

Garden tour warm-up

Kerry Ann Mendez, an award-winning garden designer, author and lecturer, will speak at the Raymond Village Library at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 3. Her presentation will preview the Raymond Garden Tour, scheduled for Saturday, June 24, with a rain date on Sunday, June 25.

Mendez focuses on time-saving gardening techniques, workhorse plants and sustainable practices. Her topic for the program is “Gardening Simplified: Exceptional Plants and Design Solutions for Time-Pressed and Maturing Gardeners.” Mendez has been on HGTV and in numerous magazines. A donation of $10 is suggested. There will be a book signing afterwards. Register by calling 655-4283 or email librarydirector@raymondvillagelibrary.org .

Rec swim lessons

Swim lessons at Crescent Beach will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings July 3-July 21. Classes run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 3 and up, ARC levels 1-5. The cost is $45 for Raymond residents, $55 for non-residents. For more information, contact certified lifeguard and instructor Lisa Magiera, 627-7170 or at bkdfitness@gmail.com.

