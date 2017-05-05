Inside Raymond

Loon Echo supports ‘wild’ week

Due to the generosity of the Loon Echo Land Trust, Raymond Village Library patrols of all ages recently enjoyed a live reptile presentation, “Scales & Tails: Amazing Reptiles” from the Chewonki Wildlife Rescue Center. Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with a box turtle, corn snake and water lizard.

A Maine mammal display from the Children’s Museum of Maine will be on display during the library’s “Maine Wildlife Week.”

Lawyer at the library

On Monday May 15, attorney Miklos Pongratz will be at the Raymond Village Library from 6-7 p.m. to meet with people on a drop-in basis to answer legal questions and provide pro-bono advice. Pongratz will be at the library on the third Monday of each month.

Permaculture gardens

Rachael Rumson will give a presentation on “Permaculture Garden Design” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Raymond Village Library. This is the second of three presentations leading up to the Raymond Garden Tour on June 24.

Rumson is a skilled trainer and facilitator in multiple fields and after a traditional career in education, she was drawn to the study of permaculture and has spent the past three years working in ecological garden design.

To register call the Raymond Village Library at 655-4283 or email librarydirector@raymondvillagelibrary.org

Plant donations requested

The Raymond Village Library is seeking donations of plants for the annual library plant sale June 3. Plants can be dropped off on June 2 from 4-6 p.m. Contact Leigh Walker at lwalker4@maine.rr.com or 310-0741 for more information or to arrange an earlier drop-off.

Community Information Day

RSU 14’s Maine Autism Leader Team will host a Community Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, for parents and families to share information on community resources for people with autism and developmental disabilities. The event will be held at the Windham High School gym.

Community organizations will present information on the services they provide, the team will be providing activities for children who attend, and there will be a raffle/bake sale to help support the district’s Special Olympics team.

For more information please contact Julie Packard, behavior consultant, RSU 14, 892-1820, ext. 2277, or jpackard@rsu14.org.

New art studio in town

Lakes Region now has Clay Run Studio Arts in the Raymond Shopping Plaza. It’s a walk-in paint studio also featuring clay, canvas, wood, jewelry and fabric. Head over to make some art or order a custom piece.

Classes for all abilities are available and local artists will display their work. The studio is also offered for parties, including birthday parties with art projects,family reunion art events and bridal shower art events.

First Friday Paint And Dine Night begins at 6 p.m. on May 5. This workshop series celebrates beautiful art and food from different cultures. Participants will enjoy a menu celebrating the culture of the evening and paint a ceramic plate also celebrating the art of the culture. Space is limited so call to reserve your space.

Coming soon, the artwork of Don Drake. You can see what’s happening and when at clayrunstudioartsfacebook.com. For more information, call or text 693-8916.

