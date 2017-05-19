Inside Raymond

Miss Maine attends prom

As Miss Maine, Marybeth Noonan of Raymond has spent much time and volunteer hours with children at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and Camp Sunshine in Casco. Camp Sunshine is where she met Jack Parker, a 19-year-old from Brunswick who fought cancer at the early age of 2 and continues to keep everyone smiling with his positive energy. Jack escorted Marybeth to his senior prom in Brunswick on May 10, where they danced and made it a prom for Jack to remember. Marybeth will be giving up her crown to a new Miss Maine this June.

Raymond Village Library

Doug Davis, author of “Almost,” will speak at the Raymond Village Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Davis considers himself an ordinary American guy who’s led anything but an ordinary life. From his days in a tenement walk-up on New York’s Lower East Side to his current quiet life in the Maine countryside, the road between has seen big ups and downs in an airline career, any number of entrepreneurial adventures that came so close to huge successes, a glimpse into the belly of the beast on 9/11, and not one but two derailments enroute to being a pro baseball player.

So many “almosts,” but at the end of each was always a next adventure for a man whose unbeatable spirit kept him moving forward, always sure that the bad times were just bumps along the way in a life well-lived.

Annual plant sale

The Raymond Village Library’s annual plant sale will be held on Saturday June 3, from 7-11 a.m. The success of the fundraiser for the library depends on plant donations from the community. A donation of outdoor annual or perennial flowers, vegetables or herb plants is appreciated. Plant donations will be accepted June 2 at the library from 4-7 p.m. If you have a large donation and need pick up or have questions, please contact the library at 655-4283 or email librarydirector@raymondvillagelibrary.org.

Golf for 2018 grads

As we say goodbye to the Windham High School class of 2017, it’s time to start planning for the 2018 Project Graduation. A golf tournament will be held Sept 24 at Point Sebago with 18 holes scramble-style golf with cart, lunch and prizes.

The cost will be $360 for a team of four or $90 per person before Aug. 1; after it will be $400 for a team, $100 for an individual.

Organizers are seeking team and hole sponsors. For more information on sponsorship or teams, contact Elaine Herzig at whsprojectgrad2018@gmail.com.

News from the RVCC

The Raymond Village Community Church would love to have a bit of your green thumb beauty on their altar. Flowers or other arrangements are welcomed. No need to sign up — just come on Sunday with a bouquet or arrangement.

For the next couple of months RVCC Clynk money will go toward helping kids offset summer camp at Pilgrim Lodge. Please pick up your bag at the church vestry.

The annual yard sale, also including plants, pies, a silent auction and more, will be held June 3.If you would like to volunteer, contact Brenda Olsen at bolsen001@maine.rr.com.

Get your shoes ready, line dancing is returning to RVCC. Beginning the week of June 5, classes will be held Mondays and Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m. A low- impact beginner class will also be held on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m beginning June 9. The low impact class is ideal for anyone needing/wanting slower music and modified steps and for those with no dance experience. the cost is $5 per class. For questions, call Rachel at 655-4284.

Annual Town Meeting

The Raymond annual town meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Jordan Small Middle School, Webbs Mills Road.

