Inside Raymond

Lights, camera, action!

(The following news comes to you from future journalist, Hayleigh Davis, grade 8, Jordan Small Middle School.)

The Raymonds, a student-run, movie-making program, celebrated its second annual iMovie awards night at Jordan Small Middle School in Raymond on Friday May 19. Eighth graders hosted the event. From December through March, people in both schools raced to make iMovies in time for the judging and screenings. The tradition of this iMovie festival was created just last year. Students and other Raymond citizens were encouraged to make a movie for a chance to win a Raymond trophy and walk the red carpet.

Participants from grades 1 through 9 competed to take home the McIntosh Award, the best first-place film of the night. On the night of the award ceremony, the anticipation and excitement were tangible: the red carpet, the trophies, even Miss Maine was there. From last year to this, our community was brought closer, due to The Raymonds taking place. Some eighth-graders who graciously volunteered to speak during the two screening nights and on awards night would never have done something like that without this opportunity. This event didn’t just bring the community closer, it made hosts and other speakers more confident while speaking in front of 300 people.

Look out, Raymond! Students are already planning next year’s films and hope to see you at The Raymonds 2018.

Annual plant sale

A large selection of annuals, perennials, houseplants, herbs, veggies, sun plants and shade plants will be available at the Raymond Village Library annual plant sale from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3. The sale offers everyone a chance to get some great plants for the garden at reasonable prices. Stop by and grab some wonderful plants while supporting your library.

Additional donations will be accepted Friday, June 2, from 4-6 p.m.

‘Welcome to the Zoo’

Robert Beane, author of “Welcome to the Zoo,” will share his memories as a Portland firefighter at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Raymond Village Library.

Master gardener drop-in

On Wednesday, June 7 and June 21, the library will host a Master Gardener Drop-in Question & Answer Session. The sessions will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Have questions about your garden? Pest problems? Weed issues? Did you have vegetables that didn’t do well last year? Looking for a perennial to fill a spot in your garden? Bring your questions. If you can’t attend, email questions to mastergardener@RaymondVillageLibrary.org and they will email you back.

Lobster bake raffle

Dancers from CenterStage Performing Arts Project Dance Repertory team have been invited to nationals in Massachusetts in July. Once again, they are selling fundraising raffle tickets for a lobster bake provided by Naples Lobster Pound. Tickets are $5/1 or $20 for 5 tickets. All the project dancers have tickets and can be contacted at centerstagemaine@yahoo.com or stop in to the studio at 1233 Roosevelt Trail, Monday through Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and for Jenn or Gail, or call Pam at 671-3051.

Mia Mizner, Hayleigh Davis and Molly Cochrane ham it up at The Raymonds at Jordan Small Middle School.