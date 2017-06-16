Inside Raymond

Concert on Hacker’s Hill

Loon Echo Land Trust’s popular Acoustic Sunset Concerts Series on top of Hacker’s Hill Preserve on Quaker Ridge Road in Casco returns from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 23, for its sixth season.

This summer’s opening concert will feature the vocals and guitar work of nationally renowned musician Bruce Marshall.

The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children to benefit the ongoing stewardship efforts of Hacker’s Hill. Bring a picnic dinner, lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the sunset while enjoying the music. Parking is available, but is limited so carpooling is advised.

For more information about upcoming Loon Echo Land Trust events, go to www.lelt.org or call 647-4352.

Double dose of book sales

The Raymond Village Library will hold two outdoor book sales this summer. The first will be this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . A variety of fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, children’s books, audio books and DVDs will be on sale. The sale will also feature a silent auction that will conclude at the second book sale on July 8-9. The auction will feature a limited edition (one of only 100) of Dean Koontz’s “Ashley Bell” bound on handmade paper and signed by the author. All proceeds from the sale and silent auction benefit the library.

Project Grad at Seacoast

Windham High School Project Grad will host a fun night at Seacoast Fun Park on June 25 from 7-10. Come play mini golf or test your driving skills on the go-karts. A proceed of all mini golf and go kart ticket sales will be donated to Project Grad Class of 2018. Last tee-off is 9:30 p.m.

Bruce Marshall will open Loon Echo Land Trust’s Acoustic Sunset Concert Series at Hacker’s Hill on Friday, June 23.