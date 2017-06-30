Inside Raymond

Playground celebration

Raymond Elementary School had a wonderful day June 25 celebrating with Maine National Guard soldiers and their families the success of the Guard’s contribution to the new safe and secure playground.

The community showed up in a big way at an ice cream social to show their gratitude for the investment that the soldiers are making in our community. Students welcomed the soldiers with hundreds of cards of thanks and pictures that they have been making all spring. The soldiers have graciously taught the kids about the playground equipment. (They even had a little fun on the last day of school by spraying the kids with their water truck hose.)

With generous donations from The Dugout, Gifford’s Ice Cream, Dairy Queen in Windham, Hannaford, Reny’s, Walmart and the Rotary, the afternoon ice cream social on the playground got a big assist from Raymond Boy Scout Troop 800. The troop was gracious enough to step forward and serve everyone who had come to offer their gratitude and see the playground’s progress.

A big thanks to the Maine National Guard for not only serving our country, but investing in our town and making a difference in our kids’ lives.

Wheelers and dealers

A group of fifth-graders from Jordan Small Middle School scored big in the SIFMA Foundation Capital Hill Challenge Stock Market Game. The team consisting of Lucas Oldershaw, Jacob Goslant, Noah Mains, Brian Mank and Brandon Mank took eighth place out of 4,000 middle and high school teams across the country.

The team was the only middle school team and the only team from New England in the top 10 finalists and earned an expense-paid trip, along with their teacher, Jack Fitch to Washington D.C. That’s where they met with U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, attended a Congressional Reception and dinner and had time for some sightseeing as well.

“I am so proud of these students for ranking 8th out of 4,000 teams across the country,” Collins said in a prepared statement. “I was delighted to meet with them and congratulate them on their impressive achievement. It was evident that they learned a great deal not only about the stock market, but about teamwork as well. I know that these skills will serve them well in their very bright futures, and I look forward to hearing about their future accomplishments.”

The money management game is a 14-week financial literacy program in which teams invest a hypothetical $100,000 in listed stocks, bonds and mutual funds and learn the value of capital markets. The teams compete against other schools to maximize their investment portfolios. The Jordan-Small team finished with a 24 percent profit.

Fitch, a fifth- and six-grade math teacher, has been leading teams in the game since the competition began in 2004. This is his highest placing team so far.

It goes so fast

Our own Marybeth Noonan has spent the last year representing Maine in the Miss American Corporation. In the last year she has made 142 appearances in addition to working two jobs and running her business, Rent a Princess. She volunteered many hours at Camp Sunshine and the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in support of her platform to find support and help raise awareness and funds to cure childhood cancer.

Marybeth, who crowned the new Miss Maine, Katie Elliot, on Saturday, June 24, has represented Maine and Raymond with dignity, professionalism and grace. She will be continuing her studies at the University of Southern Maine this fall and interning at WCSH6, Portland.

Furry friends forever

Maine Savings Bank is collecting supplies for Maine Lab Rescue, an all-breed dog and cat rescue with a focus on Lab and Lab mixes. The pets live in foster homes until adopted, rather than a shelter facility. Maine Lab Rescue is a private, mostly volunteer organization funded through donations.

The group is in need of the following items: Purina Puppy Chow Complete, Purina Dog Chow Complete, Purina Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, Tidy cats (or similar) clumping cat litter, soft training treats for dogs, cat treats, puppy collars, puppy pads or newspapers, toys, dog or puppy shampoo, fleece throws and dog puppy crates.

Donations can be dropped at a Mechanic Savings Bank near you. Our nearest branch is at 3 Drive In Lane, Windham. For more information, contact ovelazquez@mechanicssavings.com.

Main Street sidewalk

Approved at Town Meeting, the sidewalk on Route 302 along Main Street to the intersection of Route 121 (Meadow Road), will be extended.

Members of Raymond Boy Scout Troop 800 scoop up ice cream at a community social to celebrate the Maine National Guard’s work on Raymond Elementary School’s safe and fun playground.

Marybeth Noonan

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, recently welcomed these fifth-graders from Jordan Small Middle School to Washington, D.C., to celebrate their winning accomplishment in the SIFMA Foundation Capital Hill Challenge Stock Market Game. With Collins are Lucas Oldershaw, Jacob Goslant, Noah Mains, Brian Mank and Brandon Mank and teacher Jack Fitch.