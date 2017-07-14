Inside Raymond

Garden going great

The Raymond Community Garden continues to flourish each year with amazing volunteers, such as Leigh Walker.

Every day you will find someone tending and maintaining the garden. A new children’s garden was added this year so kids could learn about gardening and the benefits gardening reaps to the environment and community.

The children’s section has a butterfly garden and the caterpillars will be arriving soon. A big thank you to Jam Gass for the children’s garden new fence. The kids had a fun day adding their own touches to the sign.

A special gift was also received this year, thanks to the generosity of High Wire Hydrophonics. The Raymond Garden Reading Room is a beautiful pergola sitting area. This Raymond buisness not only donated the supplies but donated their time to construct it. Community members are encouraged to sit and read or relax in the area. The seating has been on loan but the garden is seeking permanent furniture. If you have outdoor furniture that you will be replacing and would like to donate to the reading area, please contact Leigh Walker at 310-0741.

Loon Echo events

Loon Echo Land Trust is offering an exciting variety of free outdoor events at their preserves this July. From hiking, naturalist talks and even a hilltop concert, there is something for everyone. For more information, go to

www.lelt.org or call 647-4352.

Puppet show

The Raymond Hill Community Center invites you to a production of “The Little Red Hen” at the Riverside Hall, 7 Raymond Hill Road, on Saturday, July 15, from 10:30-11 am. Doors open at 10 a.m. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for children.

The performance will feature storyteller Jody Fein with puppeteers and music by the Long Tooth Troupe. All proceeds will benefit the Raymond Hill Community Center.

For more information, contact Christina@christina.raul@yahoo.com or call 655-7355.

Everybody Loves Raymond

Don’t forget to take part in the two-day celebration of Everybody Loves Raymond starting Friday, July 21, with a boat parade on Sebago Lake at 6 p.m. To register your boat go to www.raymondvillagelibrary.org.

On Saturday the annual Ucan 5K race will being at 8 a.m at the Mill Street Playground. The parade will start at 9:45 and end at the Mill Street playground where the festival will continue. There will be face painting, pie-eating contests, craft vendors, live music, a bounce house and more. For more information, email MARY@WMCWE.com or call 603-387-2289.

Thank you to the Raymond Village Library and their amazing volunteer staff for organizing this event.

