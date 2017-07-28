Inside Raymond

Raymond rocked

Congratulations to the Raymond Village Library, Leigh Walker and the team of volunteers and the Raymond Revitilization Committee for another successful Everybody Loves Raymond last weekend.

The annual “U Can 5K” started the day July 22, followed with a parade that went from The Dog Lodge on Main Street to the Mill Street playground. There, kids and parents had great food, games and fun.

If you would like to help with next year’s event, contact Leigh Walker through the Raymond Village Library.

Dancers attend nationals

CenterStage Project Dancers started competing last February.

Alice Boudreau scored her tap solo very well and was invited to attend Groove National Dance Competition in Ocean City, Maryland. She attended the weeklong competition, convention and rehearsals and was able to perform in the opening number for the showcase. Alice is 12 years and entering sixth grade.

The Senior Project Dance team attended nationals at Turn it Up in Cape Cod July 5-7. They brought several group numbers and some duos and trios and scored Platinums and High Gold. They would like to thank the community, their parents and their teacher Pam Collins Stahle for helping them raise the funds to attend the event.

Tayla Pelletier and Gwen Rogers attended Step Up Nationals in Manchester, New Hampshire. Their acro/jazz duet was Platinum, first in category and 20th Overall. They did a Top 25 out of 76 numbers in all duo/trio age groups from Young 9-10 to Senior Teen 17-18. Tayla was also chosen from the convention to dance in a special showcase number. Liza Collins Schraeder also competed her solo at Step Up before heading to meet the team in Maryland. She scored a platinum trophy, 1st overall in her category and 11th out of all the 51 soloists.

The dancers would also like to thank the local businesses that made donations to their silent auction, especially the Naples Lobster Pound for their contribution of a full lobster dinner for four. This is the second year they have made this donation and it raises at least half of the money needed to attend. They would like to thank Scott Stahle for driving the prop van again and for scoring Red Sox tickets from Casco Bay Ford. which raised over $500 at auction.

Women’s retreat

Mainely Women Retreat, Sept. 7-10 at Camp Cedar in Casco, is a time for women of all ages to gather for fun and fitness, wellness, nature and sisterhood.

Activities will include yoga, LifeBreath, meditation, Reiki, drumming, outdoor survival and more.

For more details and a full schedule, go to www.mainelywomen.com. Both local day campers and sleep-over attendees are welcome.

Mainely Women was created by Beth Bielat, a renowned trainer, group exercise instructor, martial artist, author and founder of LifeBreath. Over the last decade she directed “Camp Reveille” with Joan Lunden from “Good Morning America.”

For more information, contact Bielat at 310-0626 or visit the website.

Everybody loved the parade at Everybody Loves Raymond.