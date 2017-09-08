Inside Raymond

A Hawk Migration Watch will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hacker’s Hill Preserve.

Pet vaccine clinic

Paris Farmers Union, 1243 Roosevelt Trail, will host a vaccine clinic for cats and dogs Friday, Sept. 8. Bring cats in from 10-11 a.m. and dogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 655-6760.

Watch the hawks

Dick Anderson, former director of Maine Audubon, will lead Loon Echo Land Trust’s annual Hawk Migration Watch Program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hacker’s Hill Preserve in Casco.

Numerous species of hawks begin their seasonal migration around this time and under ideal conditions birders have seen over one-thousand in a day, the land trust says. In past years many varieties of hawks have been observed along with bald eagles and osprey.

Bring a lawn chair, binoculars, water and snacks. Park in the Event Parking area to the right of the summit. For more information, go to www.lelt.org or call 647-4352.

Mine Body Spirit

The Mind Body Spirit Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Point Sebago. Massage, aura readings, hands and feet reflexology, aromatherapy, essential oils, tarot card readings and other activities are planned. The $5 admission fee includes most workshops; individual practitioners and other workshops may charge additional fees. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Good Shepard Food Bank. For more information, go to www.mindbodyspiritfestival.org.