Inside Raymond

Gift basket fun begins

Each year staff and volunteers of the Raymond Village Library create beautiful holiday baskets to help raise funds for the library. You can help by donating items for the baskets or by helping create them – or both.

Items needed include: special coffees, teas, hot chocolate, assorted chocolates, holiday candies, snack packs, crackers, cookies, popcorn, baking mixes, gift sized jams, sweet or savory sauces, cinnamon sticks, candles, tea lights or votives, small soaps, pet toys and treats, DVDs, mugs, wine glasses, toys, packs of cards, pocket or travel games, tea towels, “magic” washcloths for kids or other food or non-food items that might fit in a holiday gift basket.

This is a great time to regift – clear out your drawers of wonderful gifts that you received but know you will never use. Also welcome are wire-edged ribbons, shredded basket filler and baskets of all sizes.

To help assemble, wrap and price the baskets, contact the library or email allison.griffin@raymondvillagelibrary.org for dates and times.

Library board members needed

Help keep the Raymond Village Library moving forward by becoming a library trustee. Parents with young children who use library services are particularly encouraged to become involved.

As a trustee, your primary responsibilities would include creating written policies to govern library operations, establishing an annual budget and fundraising, maintaining the physical facilities, working with staff to evaluate the effectiveness of library operations, services and programs and advocating and promoting awareness of the library’s activities and services to the community.

The board regularly meets on the second Sunday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the library. If interested in becoming a board member, please contact the library for more information.

Blood drive in Casco

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others. It will hold a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Casco Fire and Rescue, 637 Meadow Road.

Halloween in the Village

With Halloween fast approaching, donations of candy are now being accepte4d for the annual Raymond Village Trick or Treat night on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Raymond Village Library will distribute the donations up and down the Main/Mill Street area. If you would like to be on the distribution list, please contact the library. Candy donations can be dropped off at the library anytime during open library hours.

Shine a purple light

As part of Domestic Awareness Month in October, the Raymond Village Llbrary will join neighborhoods and cities around the world by participating in Purple Light Nights. The library has purple lights available for patrons who want to support the cause.

Purple Light Nights are intended to provide education to promote healthy relationships to youth and adults; increase awareness of domestic violence and how it affects the community as a whole; and provide assistance and service referrals to victims and their families.

Pet Picture Day

Join Paris Farmer’s Union on Roosevelt Trail in Raymond for Pet Picture Day this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gini Haines of Haines Photography will be taking photographs of your best friend or friends! The sitting fee is $10 and includes one 5×7 with the option to order more. For more information, contact Paris Farmers Union at 655-6760.

The library is looking for donations and volunteers for its annual holiday gift basket fundraiser.