Inside Raymond

Safety class for seniors

The Raymond Fire and Rescue Department is offering a Senior Citizen Fire and Home Safety class on Monday, Nov. 6.

The class, from 4 to 5 p.m., will be held at the Raymond Village Library on Meadow Road and will include tips and safety measures to prevent fires in the home, as well as an open discussion focused on fire prevention for seniors.

New code enforcement officer

The town welcomes Scott Dvorak as its new code enforcement officer. He has over 30 years of construction experience and most recently was assistant code enforcement officer in Gorham for 3½ years.

With Dvorak’s arrival, the town will again be processing applications for electrical permits and conducting the related inspections. He will also handle all other inspections.

Inspections and appointments can be made by contacting Mary Quirk at 655-4742 ext. 161.

K-12 Reflections

Once again, the PTA is sponsoring the Reflections program for students in kindergarten through grade 12. The program offers students the opportunity to earn local, state and even national recognition for original artwork they create in response to a specific theme. This years theme is “Within Reach” and the four categories are Literacy, Visual Arts, Photography and Music Composition.

Rules for participation can be found a www.windhammainepta.org. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 17. For more information, email windhammainepta@gmail.com.



Last year 10 students in the Windham/Raymond district were recognized at the state level.

Winter rec reminder

Basketball or skiing, anyone?

It is time again to register for winter sports through Raymond Rec.

Candidate conversations



In 2018, Mainers will be electing a new governor. The Lake Region Dems, supported by the Cumberland County Dems, are sponsoring a series of conversational meetings with candidates. You will have a chance to meet each candidate in a way that gives you a true sense of who the candidate is and who represents your concerns and priorities. Here’s the schedule:

Sunday Nov. 5, 5-7 p.m., James Boyle

Sunday Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m., Mark Eves

Sunday Dec. 3, 5-6 p.m., Betsy Sweet

Sunday Dec. 3, 6-7 p.m., Patrick “Ike” Eisenhart

Each conversation will be held at the Little Meeting House, 719 Roosevelt Trail, North Windham. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Maurie Hill, Lake Region Dems 642-6065, or Rachel Hendrickson, Cumberland County Dems, rhndrcksn@aol.com.

Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Jordan Small Middle School, 423 Webbs Mills Road.