Inside Raymond

Church Christmas Fair

The Raymond Village Church annual Holiday Fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, has something for everyone for Thanksgiving and Christmas: centerpieces, wreaths, handmade crafts, homemade food, maple syrup, silent auction, new/lovingly used Christmas decor, Avon, jewelry, wool hats and more!

Bring your friends and family and also enjoy breakfast and lunch at 27 Main St, Raymond.

Buy a pie

It’s a Holiday Pie Sale just in time for Thanksgiving. The Raymond Village Library will have a variety of pies available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

More bakers are also needed. Donations of pie for the sale can be dropped off at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 21, between 4 and 6 p.m., or on the morning of the sale. Other drop-off times can be arranged if needed.

Gift basket sale

Holiday Gift Baskets will be sold beginning Monday, Nov. 27, at the Raymond Village Library. This annual library fundraiser is made possible each year through the efforts of the library staff and volunteers.

Donation of items and materials are still being taken. Help also is needed assembling the baskets.

Contact the library or email allison.griffin@raymondvillagelibrary.org for dates and times.

Brush disposal

Raymond residents can take their brush to the Casco Transfer Station, 449 Leach Hill Rd, 627-7585; or to the Riverside Recycling Facility, 910 Riverside St., Portland, 797-6200