Inside Raymond

All That Glitters ball

In June of 2015, Addy Madsen of Raymond, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia that usually strikes the elderly. After months of treatment and care, she was declared been in remission since January 2016 and enjoying first grade. Addy and her family were supported with generous donations and support from the community and in exchange are giving back to other children battling cancer and their families.

Last year, the family held a Santa fundraiser and brought in almost $14,000. This year’s fundraiser the “All that Glitters is Gold” black tie gala will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland, from 7 p.m. to midnight. There will be a guitarist and a DJ as well as silent auction items like airline tickets, Sunday River passes and more. There also will be a red carpet entry complete with professional photographers, a photo booth and a live auction. The goal is to raise $25,000 at the gala. Tickets are $60 per person with all ticket sales going to their cause.

To register for All that Glitters is Gold to help children and families facing pediatric oncology and find details on the entertainment, silent auction, raffle items and menu visit www.eventbrite.com/e/all-that-glitters-is-gold-tickets. If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donations, checks may be mailed to Jessica Fortin, 32 Crescent Shore Road, Raymond, ME 04071. Checks made payable to: “SuperHero Addy Foundation.”

Gateway to Raymond Wreaths

Seasonal decorating evokes the spirit of home and family and connects citizens to community. To keep the spirit bright, the Raymond Beautification Committee, in collaboration with the Raymond Vitalization Committee, is purchasing 70 large wreaths for the Business Corridor. Maine Lakes Wedding Event Florist is getting them at cost for $20 each.

The wreaths will hang throughout December on each decorative light pole in the Route 302 Improvement Project area. To make a tax deductible donation, please write a check to the Town of Raymond, and note that it is “for Beautification Committee.” Checks may be mailed to: Town of Raymond 401 Webbs Mills Road Raymond, ME 04071. Donations are tax deductible.

Raymond officially age friendly

Raymond’s application to join the Age Friendly Community network has been approved. The goal of the initiative is to assess and then address the needs of an aging community.

“We look forward to working with Raymond and supporting the group’s efforts. It is exciting to see how much momentum they already have,” said Lori Parham, AARP Maine’s state director.

The Raymond group will begin planning the assessment process at its next meeting. The community assessment will include a survey, focus groups and door to door conversations with people of all age. AARP will be available to provide technical assistance.

If you’re interested in joining the group send an email to allison.griffin@raymondvillagelibrary.org.

DiElectric funds library laptops

DiElectric has provided a $1,500 technology grant to the Raymond Village Library for the purchase of laptops.

The grant will be used to buy three or four laptops that will serve as both public computers and those used for classes at the library. Two laptops will be used to replace failing desktops. The laptops will be connected to full size monitors and keyboards. When a class is scheduled, the laptops will be removed and added to the equipment for classes. This double duty moves the library forward in rebuilding its technology infrastructure.

The family of Addy Madsen of Raymond, now in remission from a rare form of leukemia, is hosting a fundraising ball Dec. 8 to help other families in their fight against cancer. Addy holds a “No Evidence of Disease” sign.