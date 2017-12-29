Inside Raymond

Get your dog a license

A reminder, all dog license renewals must be completed by Jan. 31, 2018.

You can register at the Town Office or online at www1.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/dog_license/index.pl/. To register online you will need: a credit card; license/tag number (renewal only); State of Maine rabies certificate; and your veterinarian’s name and phone number.

Rabies clinic

There will be a rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Jordan Bay Animal Hospital, 1242 Roosevelt Trail.

For more information call 655-3900.

Serve on a board

The town has four openings on the Board of Assessment Review. This board, which hears appeals of assessment decisions, meets when only when necessary and has not met in the past four years. If you’re interested, fill out an application and submit it to sue.look@raymondmaine.org or Town Clerk, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071.