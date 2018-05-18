Inside Raymond

School gardens

Sheila Frappier has volunteered to coordinate the care and planting of the flower gardens at both Jordan Small Middle School and Raymond Elementary School for the 2018 growing season. She is looking for willing and able volunteers of all ages that would like to help. If interested, contact her at maglady57@hotmail.com or 776-4727. Scheduled work date is Saturday, May 19, from 9- 11:30 a.m. Meet at the middle school parking lot. Please bring work gloves, rake, hand trowel, a spade or wheelbarrow if you can. Some tools will be available.

Meet the candidates

The Raymond Vitalizations Committee presents Meet the Candidates Night on Tuesday, May 29, from 7 -9 p.m. at the Raymond Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail. Candidates for the Legislature, Board of Selectmen, Budget-Finance and RSU 14 Board of Directors have been invited to participate. They will present a two-minute statement and then participate in an open question-and-answer session.

Library plant sale

Spring has finally arrived and plans for the annual plant sale for the Raymond Village Library are under way. The plant sale will be held Saturday, June 2, from 7-11 a.m.

The success of the plant sale depends on plant donations from people in our community. Please keep the library in mind as you begin planting and dividing plants in your garden this year. Perennials are very popular, as are ground covers, flower shrubs, vines, bedding plants, annuals, vegetables and herbs. Plant donations will be accepted at the library on Friday, June 1, from 4 -7 p.m. Please label your donation with the name of the plant and the color of any flowering plants.

For more information regarding donations or the sale, please contact Leigh Walker by phone at 207-310-0741 or by email to Lwalker4@maine.rr.com.

‘Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker’

The Raymond Village Library Book group will meet Monday, May 28, at 6 p.m. to discuss “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker” by Jennifer Chiaverini. This is a fictional account of the real friendship between Mary Todd Lincoln and her seamstress, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley, a former slave who outfitted the Capitol’s elite. The book group offers the opportunity to read something you might not normally select. Read, unwind and have a discussion with friends new and old. For more information contact Allison Griffin, library director at 207-655-4283

Lakes ALIVE!

Crescent Lake Watershed is sponsoring the Lakes ALIVE! program this summer. It’s scheduled for Aug. 16-17 with three sailings per day, morning, mid-day and afternoon.

The program, designed for ages 8 and up, provides a fun and educational day on the water aboard a 30-foot floating classroom. Hands-on activities aim to raise awareness, inspire wonder and deepen knowledge of how lakes work.

Free and open to Raymond and Casco residents and summer guests, the program is sponsored by Crescent Lake Watershed in close cooperation with Camp Agawam, which is marking its 99th year in operation on Crescent Lake. For registration and more information, please go to the education page at www.crescentlakeassn.weebly.com

Open mic night

Raymond Arts Alliance is calling performers of all sorts, shapes, sizes, ages and experience levels. If you want to share music, the written word, a story, a skit or other performance art, join the group at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 31, for its second open mic night at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Pizza and light refreshments will be available. There is no cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated.

Garden tour 2019

That’s right, 2019. Gardens are being sought for the next Raymond Garden Tour to be held June 22, 2019. If you have a nice landscape or know someone who does, speak up and that garden could be chosen as one of next year’s featured gardens. We hope to visit the gardens this June. Please contact Elissa at ewoodgiff@hotmail.com or call her at 655-3399.

Swim lessons

Raymond Recreation Association is providing local swim lessons this summer. Water Safety Education for a Lifetime is provided at these lessons with a certified American Red Cross water safety instructor and lifeguard at all classes. Lessons will be held at Crescent Lake Beach on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 9-27.

Classes are by ability level: 8:15-8:55 a.m. is Levels 4 & 5, Advanced Swimmer, Stroke Refinement; 9-9:40 a.m. Level 3, Intermediate; 9:45-10:25 a.m., Levels 2 & 3, Strong Beginner; 10:30-11:10 a.m. Level 2, Beginner; 11:15-11:45 a.m. Level 1, Introductory; 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Parent/Child Class for kids 3-4 years old. The program fee for a Raymond resident is $45, for a non-resident it will be $50. For more information contact certified Lifeguard and instructor Lisa Magiera at 627-7170 or bkdfitness@gmail.com. Registration deadline is July 3.

Donations will be accepted June 1 for Raymond Village Library’s annual plant sale on June 2.