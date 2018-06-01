Inside Raymond

Community potluck

The Raymond Age-Friendly Community group is hosting a community potluck dinner on June 9 at 5 p.m. The potluck will be held at the Raymond Public Safety building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond. Please bring your favorite dish to share.

Raymond Age Friendly is a group of Raymond residents working to develop policies and programs to make the town a more age-friendly community and more livable place for all.

Annual town meeting

The Raymond Annual Town Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at the Jordan-Small Middle School gym. The 48-article warrant addresses several town topics, including dog barking ordinance changes, business ordinance changes and revisions of ordinances that directly deal with the budget, finance and the cemetery.

Anyone who lives in Raymond and is registered to vote gets a voice in the annual budgets and ordinance issues. For more information, contact the town at 655-4742.

Library book club

The Raymond Village Library Book group will meet from 7-9 p.m. June 25 at the library to discuss June’s book of the month, “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend” by Katarina Bivald. For more information contact Allison Griffin, library director at 655-4283. The Raymond Village Library is located at 3 Meadow Road.

Fishing with veterans

The Sebago Lake Anglers’ Association recently hosted 37 veterans at Sebago Lake State Park for a day of fishing for lake trout. After a “get-to-know-each-other” session over coffee and donuts provided by Village Donut Shop, 16 boat captains used their personal boats to take the vets to their “secret spots” out on Sebago.

Despite a pea-soup fog that persisted until about 11 a.m., the captains were able to find their way to the fish and several outstanding catches were made. Most boats landed at least one fish, but the best was a 26½-inch lake trout, or togue. The fish was measured and released.

Everyone returned to a cookout luncheon provided by Tony’s Foodland of Naples. The vets shared many happy experiences with their fellow vets at the luncheon.

SLAA meets on the second Tuesday of each month for a potluck dinner at the United Methodist Church in Naples at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions or need further information, contact Bob Chapin 571-217-1700 or 655-1028.

Library senior program

Senior hours are scheduled at Raymond Village Library for the first Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. For the June session, there will be board and card games available to play. At other sessions, special events, such as senior yoga, crafts and reflexology, will be held. Seniors can drop in to join activities or just check out books and movies. The library is able to offer these new hours due to a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. They are hoping to eventually expand hours to every Tuesday for the summer if there is enough interest. For more information, contact the library at 207- 655-4283.

International music night

The Raymond Arts Alliance is hosting the second presentation of the “Short Set Concert Series” at 7 p.m. June 16 at the Raymond Village Church. The series is designed to provide a sampling of music, and this concert offers an evening with three different bands, each playing a 25-minute set. This event features music from the Celtic, Latin, and Middle Eastern traditions.

The Celtic group is the husband/wife duo of Sharon (guitar) and Perry (fiddle and more) Newman. The Middle Eastern group, Zapion, performs music from the Turkish, Arab and Balkan traditions and was started by Eric LaPerna, a student of the late Udi Alan Shavarsh Bardezbanian. Members include Eric (darbuka), Sarah Mueller (violin), Maria Wagner (clarinet, nay) and Gary Wittner (7-string guitar). The Latin group consists of Rafael Freyre (bass/vocals), Eric Winter (vocals/congas) and Gary Wittner (guitar/vocals), all of whom have been performing Latin music locally and regionally for many years.

The concert is free and open to the public, however a suggested donation of $10 is appreciated. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Blood donors wanted

A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. June 6 at the Raymond Public Safety building,1443 Roosevelt Trail. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All those who donate blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Community sing

Join the Raymond Arts Alliance on June 4 at 6 p.m. for a community sing and an organizational meeting at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St.

Pat Cannon of Family Music Studio, who has organized a number of community sings in Maine, will attend and offer her experience. She describes her approach this way: “You will be guided with clear direction as you learn a delicious sampling of songs, chants and free harmony, and sound play. Music is drawn from around the world and around the corner.” There is no need for participants to read music.

After the sing, a survey and discussion, with refreshments, will be held. If you’re interested, but can’t make the meeting, email Brenda Olsen at bolsen001@maine.rr.com.

Zapion, with Gary Wittner, left, Eric LaPerna, Sarah Mueller and Maria Wagner, will perform music from Turkish, Arab and Balkan traditions June 16.