Inside Raymond

From now through Labor Day, the Raymond Age Friendly project, a group of Raymond residents who are working to develop policies and programs to make Raymond a more age-friendly community, is requesting your assistance in filling out a survey about community needs.

The survey is available online at the Town of Raymond, Raymond Village Library and the Raymond Village Community Church websites. If you need a paper copy of the survey, call 655-2222. Collection boxes for the paper survey will be at the Raymond Town Hall, Raymond Village Library, and the Raymond Post Office.

Raymond Age Friendly has summer meetings scheduled for 2 p.m. July 9 and Aug. 13 at the Public Safety Building 1443 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact agefriendlyraymond@gmail.com.

Art teacher leaving

The Raymond Elementary School community would like to express gratitude for the investment and talents that art teacher Kirsten Hackett has given to the children at RES.

At the end of this school year, Hackett will be leaving RSU 14 for an art teaching position at Falmouth Elementary School. The Falmouth community is where her kids attend school so she will be closer to home and her family.

Hackett says she is excited for her next adventure but equally sad to leave Raymond Elementary. “RES is truly a special school and I was incredibly fortunate to have spent so many years teaching here,” she said in an announcement to parents. “Teaching your children at RES has been a great joy. Every day your children make me smile, laugh, and think about the world in a different way. I want to thank you for entrusting me with teaching them, it has been a true honor.”

The Raymond community of students and families are better having had such a wonderful inspiration and teacher in the art department for so many years. Thank you, Mrs. Hackett!

Flea market

Raymond Village Community Church 27 Main St.,will host a flea market, rain or shine, on June 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes Avon, Scentsy, crafts, a tarot card reader, yard sale items, silent auction, Andy’s Grill for Lunch, a bake sale, book sale, plant sale and more.

If you are interested in renting a space, call Brenda Olsen 838-0123

Strawberry festival

By long tradition, the Hawthorne Community Association welcomes Raymond area residents to the start of each summer season with a “Strawberry Festival” at 40 Hawthorne Road. At this year’s event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, the association dedicated to the 19th century author Nathaniel Hawthorne will serve the classic summer treat of fresh shortcake, strawberries and real whipped cream.

The dessert will follow a special program, “The Second Great Awakening” by Hawthorne trustee John Manoush, who will briefly explore how this seldom-discussed period changed our country.

The festival is held at 40 Hawthorne Road. Donations of $10 per person, $5 per child age 8 and under, are requested. All proceeds go to preserve and maintain the historic home. Although walk-ins are welcome, reservations are helpful for planning. Make your Strawberry Festival reservations before June 27; email jmanoush@twc.com, call 655-7660 or text 756-9260.

Children’s craft

Raymond Village Library is having a Make and Take children’s craft program Wednesday, June 20, at 12:30 p.m. This craft time is geared for ages 5-8 and will be an easy-to-do craft for children to create and take home with them.

Open mic night

Raymond Village Community Church is hosting an open mic night at 6 p.m. June 28. Performers of all levels are welcome to share music, the written word, stories, skits or other talents. Pizza and light refreshments will be available. There is no cover charge for this event, but donations are greatly appreciated. The church is located at 27 Main St.

Book Sale

Raymond Village Library annual book sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will feature a large selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

If you have a donation of gently used books and DVDs, you can drip it off during regular library hours. The library is located at 3 Meadow Road. For more information regarding the sale or donations, contact the library at 655-4283.

Dance auditions

Maine Dance Center, recently known as CenterStage Performing Arts and now under new management, has scheduled auditions for its Elite competition dance team for Saturday, June 16.

Auditions for ages 6-9 will be at 10 a.m. and auditions for ages 10 and up will be at noon at the center, 1233 Roosevelt Trail, Raymond. For more information go to mainedancecenter.com or contact the studio at 838-2423 or mainedancecenter@gmail.com.

