Inside Raymond

Dancer new owner

Rhiannon Pelletier is the new owner of the Maine Dance Center, formerly CenterStage Performing Arts. Pelletier, a principal dancer at the Maine State Ballet, has taught at the center for eight years.

Pelletier is proud to say that she is one of the few Maine-trained professional dancers in the state, training primarily under Linda MacArthur Miele, a former New York City Ballet dancer who worked personally with the infamous George Balanchine. Pelletier also trained in tap, jazz, lyrical and modern dance.

She says she aims to nourish the growth of Maine Dance Center both artistically and physically, with a team that fosters a professional yet family-driven environment. Her priority as a business owner will be to give back to the community through the art form that has given so much to her, she said.

For more information about the dance center, go to www.mainedancecenter.com.

Flea market

The Hawthorne Community Association will host its annual Flea Market fundraiser at the Nathaniel Hawthorne House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7. The sale will be held rain or shine at the Hawthorne House at Cape and Hawthorne roads.

Items for sale will include furniture, books, artwork, jewelry, china/glass and housewares. Nathaniel Hawthorne-related souvenirs will also be available with proceeds to benefit the upkeep and preservation of the house, which will be open to the public during the sale.

Arts alliance activities

Raymond Arts Alliance is looking for people interested in helping organize a writers group and an artists gathering group.

This summer, through July 28, the alliance is hosting summer Qigong sessions at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings at Raymond Village Community Church. The cost per session of this gentle movement-based form of exercise is $5.

The alliance also is holding a fundraiser with the New England Jazz Band July 21 at Hacker’s Hill. The event, from 4-5:30 p.m., will include door prizes and raffles.

If you have a class suggestion, a group idea, want to do a play or offer another artisitic expression, contact Mary Therese Duffy at 712-6200 or email her at mtherese@maine.rr.com.

Swim lessons

Raymond Recreation Association is offering Water Safety Education for a Lifetime with a certified American Red Cross Water Safety instructor and lifeguard at all classes.

Lessons, grouped by ability level, will be held at Crescent Lake Beach on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 9-27:

Levels 4 & 5 (Advanced Swimmer, Stroke Refinement), 8:15- 8:55 a.m.

Level 3 (Intermediate), 9 -9:40 a.m.Levels 2 &3 (Strong Beginner), 9:45-10:25 a.m.

Level 2 (Beginner), 9:45-10:25 a.m.

Level 1 (Introductory), 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Parent/Child class for kids 3-4 years old, 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

The program fee for a Raymond resident is $45, for

a non-resident it will be $50. For more information contact

Lisa Magiera at 627-7170 or bkdfitness@gmail.com. Registration deadline is July 3.

Library STEAM classes

The Cumberland County 4-H club is partnering with the Raymond Village Library to offer STEAM summer programming for kids on Thursdays in July and August from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the library. The program is free, with a maximum of eight participants ages 5-8.

Each week will focus on a different letter of the STEAM acronym – science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

To register, contact the library, 3 Meadow Road.

Summer reading program

The library is offers an action-packed, music-themed Summer Reading

Program with hands-on activities and intriguing scientific information to keep young minds engaged during summer vacation.

The program will run for the month of July. Participants who sign up to commit to summer reading can earn prizes to donate to a local animal shelter. Activities range from meeting musicians to making crafts to take home.

Check the Raymond Village Library Facebook page, visit the library

website or stop in to see the activities and help the animal shelter through reading this summer.

Rhiannon Pelletier, the new owner of the Maine Dance Center, is a principal dancer at the Maine State Ballet.