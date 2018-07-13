Inside Raymond

Art night out

Mark your calendars and reserve your place at the Raymond Village Library Image Transfer Class on Saturday, July 28, from 4-6 p.m. During this class you will turn your photography into fine art using an innovative technique where digital prints are transformed into art pieces to be hung in your home.

The class will provide photos to work with, but you are welcome to work with one of your own. If you bring your own photo it must be a laser ink (not ink jet) copy on 20# white bond paper and the image can be no larger than 5×7 inches and no smaller than 4×6. Also keep in mind that you will get better results with a photo that is high in contrast. In addition, if your photo has words, be sure to reverse the image when making the copy.

Each student will make several transfers on a variety of mediums.

The class material fee is $20. Please contact the library to register at 207-655-4283.

Jazz fundraiser

The Raymond Arts Alliance is partnering with Loon Echo Land Trust and the New England Jazz Band to host a fundraiser on July 21 at Hackers Hill in Casco.

The New England Jazz Band, a locally based big band dedicated to preserving and playing the “Great American Songbook,” will perform music from, or in the style of, the Swing Era written by composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.

The fundraiser is being held in cooperation with Loon Echo Land Trust, which cares for Hackers Hill – a privately owned public space offering spectacular panoramic views of the Sebago Lakes area, located on Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, approximately two miles south of Route 11. The service road is open all day until dusk and parking is available at the top of the hill.

The music will start at 4 p.m. and end around 5:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and prize drawings. Food will not be provided, but everyone is encouraged to come early, bring a picnic and enjoy the magnificent views before, during and after the music.

The fundraiser will benefit the Raymond Arts Alliance, a non-profit local group of artist/organizers, working as a program of the Raymond Village Library to bring arts to Raymond, and to involve our local community in the arts, both as audience and participants.

There’s no charge for admission, but a donation of $10 per adult and $3 per child is suggested. All donations will be used for future programming for all members of the community. For more information about Raymond Art Alliance, visit: raymondvillagelibrary.org/raymond-arts-alliance.

Discount passes

Thanks to generous patrons, Raymond Village Library now has membership passes to both the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray and the Portland Children’s Museum. These passes offer discounts but may only be used once a day. Please contact the circulation desk at the Raymond Village Library or call the library at 207- 655-4283 for more information.

Book club

The Raymond Village Library book club has selected “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman for July. The club will meet Monday, July 30, at 6 p.m. to discuss it. The Raymond Village Library is located at 3 Meadow Road.

Lions club donation

The Raymond Lions club has donated a replacement picnic table to the Raymond Village Library along with a set of sides for the library’s tent, allowing the tent to be used in the rain.

The service club meets on the first Thursday of the month, except for July and August, at 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail. For more information, contact Gil Brown at 655-7221 or Laurie Wallace at 655-2222.

Mailbox IDs

A reminder to all residents to make sure that your mailbox and/or house has proper identification so that emergency services can locate your home when needed. Free mailbox numbers are available at the Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail.

Open mic night

An open mic night will begin at 6 p.m. July 26 at Raymond Village Community Church, 7 Main St. If you would like to share in music, written word, a story, a skit or any other talent, come prepared to share. Pizza and light refreshments will be available. Sponsored by the Raymond Arts Alliance, there is no cover charge but donations will be accepted.

All levels of experience and expertise are welcome.

Raymond Lions donated a picnic table to the library to replace one that wasn’t in good shape. The club also gave the library side attachments for its tent, allowing it to keep the rain out during events.

The library class on July 28 will show participants how to transfer photos into art pieces.