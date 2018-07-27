Inside Raymond

Consignment shop open



Sweet Pea’s Family Consignment Store has recently opened in the Raymond Plaza on Route 302. The store specializes in a wide variety of new and gently used inventory, from home goods, antiques and furniture to clothing, including plus-size and maternity apparel.

Sweet Pea’s has operated in the Rockland area since 2012 and has worked with many community support programs such as The Homeless Coalition, Carenet Pregnancy Center, New Hope for Women, Foster Care Voucher Services and the Pope Memorial Animal Shelter. They offer many forms of community support programs such as assisting schools with donations for classroom supplies and winter-wear for children who need it. Shopping local supports local.



Library wins garden grant

AARP Maine has awarded a Community Challenge Grant to Raymond Village Library to create an accessible garden to allow people of all ages and abilities to garden together and provide food for the local food pantry.

The library was one of six grant winners from around the state.

“In an age-friendly community, residents benefit from an environment that encourages them to remain active, healthy, and socially engaged,” Lori Parham, AARP state director, said in a press release. “The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities helps participating communities become great places for all ages by adopting such features as safe, walkable streets, better housing and transportation options, access to key services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.”

Age Friendly meeting

The Age Friendly Raymond group has been working hard to engage the community to seek perspectives through a survey. If you’d like to find out more about the group and what their mission is, the next meeting will be Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail. The group can also be reached at a new email, agefriendlyraymond@gmail.com.

Fay attends leadership program

Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, was selected to participate in the 2018 Emerging Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

The program is held every year at the University of Virginia for state legislators who have been nominated by the legislative leaders from their state. Leaders are asked to nominate one or more members who, by their actions, have demonstrated qualities associated with leadership: integrity, compassion, intelligence, vision and common sense.

Fay, one of 50 state legislators chosen from a nationwide pool of over 200 nominees, is serving her first term in the Legislature and represents part of Casco, part of Poland and part of Raymond.

Help a child or senior



The Opportunity Alliance has meaningful volunteer opportunities available for adults 55 and older in the Raymond area.

Foster Grandparents are placed in schools and child development centers to support readiness and academic achievement of children. Senior Companions make independence a reality for isolated elders by visiting clients in their homes and providing transportation assistance for doctors appointments and/or grocery shopping.

Volunteers who commit to a minimum of 15 hours/week and meet generous income guidelines, receive a tax-free stipend and mileage and meal reimbursement. All volunteers receive ongoing training, recognition and supervision. To learn more about becoming a volunteer or client, call 773-0202 or 1-800-698-4959.

Book group and ‘Ove’



The Raymond Village Library Book group will meet July 30 from 7-9 p.m. at the library, 3 Meadow Road, to discuss “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.For more information contact Allison Griffin, library director at 655-4283 or email librarydirector@raymondvillagelibrary.org.

Zoom in on night sky

If you have an interest in stars or desire to see the magnificent formations that the night sky displays, check out the telescope at the Raymond Village Library. By calling the library at 655-4283 or stopping in at 3 Meadow Road, you can reserve a date to borrow the telescope to enjoy the beautiful Maine night sky. The library is open Monday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fay