Inside Raymond

Playground progress

The Raymond Elementary playground is taking shape, and school officials project the field will be open at the start of the next school year.

Over the past couple of months, great strides have been made toward completing the field work. Loads of base sand and loam were hauled in, an irrigation system was installed and the grass has begun to grow. The fall and spring growing seasons should provide for a lush field.

“We are going into a great time of year to grow grass,” says Bill Hansen, RSU 14 director of facilities.

The hard play area near the storage shed is being installed, along with water quality filters and perimeter fencing.

Fair experience

Seniors can enjoy a hassle-free trip to the Fryeburg Fair on Senior Citizens Day Tuesday, Oct. 2. A bus will leave the Raymond Village Library at 9 a.m. and will depart the fairgrounds at 2 p.m. Admission to the fair is free for seniors and the transportation fee is $12. Space is limited so advance registration is required. For more information, call the library at 655-4283.

Language club

The Parents Advisory Committee of Raymond Elementary School is looking for a community volunteer to help teach an afterschool club for kids interested in learning a second language.

Lessons in French, Spanish or other languages would be welcome; there is not a specific language preference at this time. The day and duration of the meetings would be adaptable to the volunteer’s schedule.

If you have some time to share your knowledge of a second language with young people, contact Alissa Messer at alissamesser@gmail.com.

Help for drafty windows

Stop money from flying out your windows and keep your home warm and cozy this winter. If you have drafty windows, you may be eligible to receive up to five free window inserts.

The program is sponsored by Window Dressers, The Maine Partnership for Environmental Stewardship, Raymond Village Library and Raymond Village Community Church. To sign up or for more information, contact rvldirector@gmail.com, the Rev. Nancy Foran at 655-7749, nance1@maine.rr.com or AmeriCorps Heather Craig at 893-7783 or hcraig@sjcme.edu.

State park pass

The Raymond Village Library now has a Maine State Park pass available for patrons. The day pass admits the passholder and up to 17 occupants of his or her vehicle to most Maine state parks and historic sites. A listing of participating parks is available at the library.

The library also has the following other passes for patrons: Portland Museum of Art, free admission for up to two adults and six children; Children’s Museum of Maine, 50 percent off general admission for up to four people; Southworth Planetarium, free admission to any planetarium show for up to six people; and Maine Wildlife Park, reduced admission of $3.50 per person for up to seven people.

Contact the library at 655-4283 to get a pass.

Claim your ring

A ring was found recently on Raymond Beach. If it’s yours, call the Raymond Town Office at 655-472 ext. 121 to describe it and claim it.

Beginner painting class

Julie Waterman of Spirited Paints will teach a beginner’s painting class at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Raymond Village Library. The class fee is $20 and all materials and supplies will be provided. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Contact the library, 655-4283. Light refreshments will be provided.

