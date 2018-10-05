Inside Raymond

Hunting laws go digital

Being a responsible user of the Maine outdoors means staying informed of, and complying with, current laws and rules. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has changed to digital law books rather than printed versions. The digital law books are downloadable and searchable. They are formatted to use either on a smart phone, tablet or computer. Go to www.maine.gov/ifw/maine-outdoors-laws.html.

Community resource 211

Any residents having trouble this time of year with reduced or no access to heating fuel are encouraged to use “211 Maine” as a resource. The free, confidential information and referral service connects people of all ages across Maine to local services and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call, text , email or search their website.

Weekly storytimes

Reading, singing and playing can impact your child’s development and help provide them with the pre-reading skills they need to start school. Storytime promotes critical and imaginative thinking. It also improves intellectual and emotional development, and helps children acquire the pre-reading skills needed for reading success in school. The Raymond Village Library offers two storytime hours led by children’s librarian Karen Perry. Monday’s storytime at 10:30 a.m. for babies and toddlers, and Wednesday’s at 10:30 a.m. is for preschoolers. For more information, contact Perry at 655-4283.

Jazz poetry night

Raymond Arts Alliance presents the Jazz/Poetry Project, featuring Betsy Sholl, former Maine Poet Laureate. The performance, from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, also includes Gary Wittner on guitar and Jim Cameron on saxophone. The trio has created interactive arrangements of Sholl’s poetry in which music and text are thematically and rhythmically connected. The trio listens intensely to each other, as specific words and phrases are coordinated with the music. There are also improvisational sections, without words, woven into the arrangements.

The performance will be held at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments served during an intermission. A suggested donation for the evening is $10.

Age-Friendly group survey

The Raymond Age-Friendly Community Connections group was created by volunteers as a way to engage Raymond residents of all ages with each other and to create or expand access to services which would allow residents to age in place. With the Select Board’s support, Raymond has been accepted into the national Age-Friendly network established by the World Health Organization and AARP.

The group held a number of events and fundraisers over the summer to raise awareness. At each event, people filled out information surveys providing the group with valuable information about residents’ perceptions of what is needed for them to stay in Raymond as long as possible. Survey information will be used and evaluations will be done to use the money raised to implement programs associated with the Age-Friendly initiative.

Monthly meetings are held at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Public Safety Building on the second Monday of each month. Meetings typically feature a presentation on a topic of interest to attendees, including Raymond Fire and Rescue’s discussion of home safety, Opportunity Alliance’s Foster Grandparents initiative, and the American Red Cross’ free smoke detector program. If you have questions, wish to complete the paper version of the survey or want to volunteer, contact the group by phone at 655-2222 or by email at agefriendlyraymond@gmail.com. If you’d like to complete the on-line survey, go to the town website, and click the Age-Friendly Community Survey logo.

Medical service trip

Beth Gaudet, a Raymond resident, recently spent 17 days in Antigua, Guatemala, with a fellow nursing student to serve the medical needs of local residents. Each morning, she would take a 45-minute bus ride to the small city of San Bartolo to work in the medical clinic triaging and providing routine medical care and vaccinations.

While the trip’s focus was on medical service, opportunities for local culture and experiences were also a highlight. Gaudet spent afternoons on a rooftop with private intensive Spanish lessons. She stayed with individuals from all over the world, rotating people up to 17 at one time. Salsa lessons and events, local cooking classes, history tours, visits to markets, hikes and amazing food were all part of her stay, she said.

Gaudet said the highlight of her week was a long hike up an active volcano to roast a marshmallow over the lava.

“It is a beautiful country with amazing architecture,” she said.

Raymond Age-Friendly Community Connections volunteers survey a resident over the summer. Survey information will be used to implement programs. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Public Safety Building.

Resident and nursing student Beth Gaudet spent 17 days in Guatemala to provide medical care in San Bartolo.