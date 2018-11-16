Inside Raymond

Cpt. Mains honored

Seventy-five people gathered at the Public Safety Building Oct. 28 for the “pushing” ceremony of the fire department’s new tank truck, which was dedicated in the memory of Capt. David A. Mains. Mains, of Raymond, died in motorcycle accident in June.

Built in 2018 by METAFAB Fire Trucks, the 3,000-gallon Tank 2 is designed to carry water to fire scenes in rural areas not serviced by fire hydrants. The truck was purchased with a FEMA grant, which paid 90 percent of the cost.

The traditional ceremony of “pushing” a truck into service goes back to when horse-drawn fire wagons had to be pushed into the stations because the horses didn’t like backing up. The new truck was “christened” by taking water from the old tank truck and putting it into the new one.

Following the ceremony, a barbecue luncheon was provided by the Raymond Fire Rescue Association.

School skiing program

Raymond Recreation will provide bus transportation from school so students in grades 1-8 can participate in a six-week learn-to-ski or -snowboard program in January and February at Shawnee Peak.

Chaperones will be provided. For more information or to sign up, contact Gail Troiano at kcutie89@yahoo.com or at 749-6308.

70 wreaths for 302

The Raymond Beautification Committee and Raymond Vitalization Committee are collaborating to provide 70 wreaths to be hung on all of the decorative light poles along the town’s Route 302 business corridor. Jessica Fay of Maine Lakes Wedding and Event Florist, will buy the wreaths at cost and make bows for them.

The Beautification Committee will make personal visits to Route 302 businesses in November to raise money for the wreaths. Everyone is invited to contribute. To make a tax deductible donation, write a check to the Town of Raymond, note that it is “for Beautification Committee” and send it or drop it off at the Town Hall or Raymond Village Library. Another option is to make a donation by credit card at the library.

Basket sale donations

Please consider donating new, gently used items or baskets for Raymond Village Library’s annual holiday basket sale. Volunteers are needed to help sort donations and assemble the baskets. Contact the library, 655-4283, for more information or to arrange a time to volunteer.

Library craft fair

The Raymond Village Library is looking for crafters and vendors for craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Table space is limited, but can be reserved for $25. Contact the library if you are interested, 655-4283.

Tree lighting

Join the Raymond community at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Raymond Village Library for the annual Lions Club tree lighting ceremony. The evening will feature a performance by the Raymond Elementary choir led by Patricia Gordon, a special visit with Santa Claus and cookies and hot chocolate. Enjoy a special children’s story time with Ms. Karen at 4:45 p.m. while you wait for the tree lighting. The library is located at 3 Meadow Road, Raymond.

Gardens Aglow trip

The Raymond Village Library is coordinating an adults/seniors bus trip to the Botanical Gardens Holiday Gardens Aglow in Boothbay on Thursday, Dec. 6. The bus will leave the library at 12:30 pm, stop for lunch at the Taste of Maine Restaurant at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at the gardens about 4 p.m. The price for bus transportation and admission is $30, payable at registration. To sign up, contact the library 655-4283.

