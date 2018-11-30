Inside Raymond

Befriend Arts Alliance

Explore what it means to be a Friend of the Raymond Arts Alliance and find out what the organization is all about at a planning meeting Saturday, Dec. 1. Your ideas, input and imagination will be welcomed as the group moves into the second year of building connections, collaborations and just plain fun for all ages in the Raymond Community. Refreshments, good cheer and a list of local crafts fairs for the season will be provided. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Village Donut Shop, 1246 Roosevelt Trail.

Foster grandparent program

If you are 55 years or older, the Foster Grandparent Program could use you. Foster grandparents provide support to children in the classroom, share their wisdom, experience and love with future generations. Become a volunteer and connect with others with this rewarding opportunity. If income-eligible, you can receive a tax-free stipend for you service that does not affect Social Security benefits. For more information, call 207-773-0202 or write fgp@opportunityalliance.org.

Community Connections

The Raymond Age Friendly group, also known as Community Connections, has launched its new website, www.agefriendlyraymond.org, where you’ll find resources, age-friendly events and details of upcoming meetings.

The next meeting is at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. It will begin with a session of qigong with Mary-Therese Duffy, followed by two presentations. John Facella of Raymond Fire & Rescue will speak on holiday fire safety and Belinda Hutchinson and Shawna Merola of the Regional Transportation Program will provide information about the Lakes Region Explorer Bus, individual rides to/from private appointments, and costs associated with these rides. For more information, go to www.agefriendlyraymond.org.

12 sprays of Christmas

Take time out during the busy holiday season for a stress-free and fun class of making holiday-scented room sprays. Elissa Nauman will teach the spray class from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Raymond Village Library. Spread holiday cheer with assorted seasonal sprays that make great gifts for family and friends or make one (or two) for yourself to enhance your home. There is a $14 fee for the class, plus a material fee of $4 per spray, limit five per participant. Nauman is a Certified Essential Oils Coach through the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. She also has a master’s in psychology and is a health enthusiast, particularly in regards to alternative health. For more information or to register for the class, visit the Windham/Raymond Adult Education website.

Building window inserts

A community window-build will be held Dec. 4-7 at Raymond Village Community Church at 27 Main St. Help community members stay warm this winter and learn to build window inserts. There’s a need for 250 inserts.

Volunteer shifts will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Volunteers will wrap plastic and add foam to the built frames. This is a kid- and age-friendly project. Food will be food provided. To sign up or for more information, contact Heather Craig at hcraig@sjcme.edu or 207-893-7783.

School skiing program

Raymond Recreation is offering a six-week learn-to-ski or -snowboard program for kids in grades 1-8 at Shawnee Peak in January and February, with bus transportation to and from school. Chaperones will be provided. For more information or to sign up, contact Gail Troiano at kcutie89@yahoo.com or 749-6308.