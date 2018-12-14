Inside Raymond

LifeBreath class

Raymond Village Library will host a LifeBreath class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. The class will continue to meet every other Friday. The simple breathing practice is said to calm emotions, energize or relax the body, manage physical pain, clear the mind and release blocks in life. The class fee is $25 per class with instructor Sue Curran. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Bring a pillow, blanket and water. To register or for more information, contact the Raymond Village Library at 207-655-4283.

Veteran license plates

The Special Veteran plate and the Disability Special Veteran plates have a new design. Registrants who currently have either plate must change to the new design when renewing their registrations. During this transition, registrants with veterans plates will not be able to renew registrations with Rapid Renewal. For more information or questions, call Rita Theriault at 655-4742 ext. 123.

211 resource

Any residents who have trouble with the effects of the extreme cold, whether it be frozen or burst pipes or reduced or no access to heating fuel, are encouraged to use 211 Maine as a resource. The free, confidential information and referral service connects people of all ages across Maine to local services and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call, text, email or search their website. They are available to discuss programs and services that can help with heating and utility assistance, along with financial assistance, health care, mental health, domestic violence and addiction treatment.

Seeking gardens

Gardens are sought for the Raymond Garden Tour to be held June 22, 2019. If you have a nice landscape or know someone who does, that garden could be chosen as one of next year’s featured gardens. The event benefits the Raymond Village Library. Please contact Elissa at ewoodgiff@hotmail.com or call her at 655-3399.

Fa, la, la, la, la

Raymond Art Alliance is hosting a Community Sing of Holiday songs, led by Patrick Martin at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond.

Jewelry class

A jewelry-making class for adults will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Raymond Village Library. For more information or to register, contact the library at 655-4283 or email rvldirector@gmail.com.

Make-and-take craft

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, there will be a Make and Take Craft fun time at the library for children after school at 1 p.m. This craft time is geared for ages 5 through 8. For more information, contact the library at 655-4283 or email rvldirector@gmail.com.

Veterans with speciality license plates are required to switch to the new version.