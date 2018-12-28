Inside Raymond

Read to Feed

Students at Raymond Elementary School this fall raised more than $800 when they combined annual reading challenges with a service project.

From Nov. 5-Dec. 14, students participated in Heifer International’s Read To Feed program to earn money so the school could purchase animals for farmers in developing countries.

Students from each homeroom who read the most pages/minutes met to decide which animals the school would purchase to donate. They also used some of the money raised to send a girl to school and to buy a biogas stove for a family in need.

In addition to funds that students and teachers raised, the following business were generous in donating as well: Raymond Lions Club, Raymond Village Church, Sebago Storage, Camp Pinehurst, Flynn Land Surveying, Camp Nashoba North, Wohelo Camps, Krainin Real Estate and Ultimate Hair Salon.

‘Side By Each’

National Heritage Fellowship recipients Don and Cindy Roy will perform in “Side By Each” with Erica Brown and Matt Chipman from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Raymond Village Church.

The evening of Franco-American fiddling with a touch of bluegrass is sponsored by the Raymond Arts Alliance. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person.

Independent living

Peter Gartland of FirstLight Home Care and Don Harden of Catholic Charities’ Independent Support Services will be the guest speakers at the Raymond Area on Aging Community Connections meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Raymond Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail.

Gartland and Harden will discuss the Homemaker Program, which helps people live independently in their own homes. For more information, please view www.agefriendlyraymond.org.

Help your town

Raymond needs residents to serve on the Beautification Committee, Board of Assessment Review, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. If interested, complete an application, available at www.raymondmaine.org and submit it to Town Clerk Sue Look at sue.look@raymondmaine.org.

Raymond Elementary School top Read to Feed students in each class are, front row from left, Isaak Ronfeldt, Tatianna Lanning, Elyse Silvia, Christian Ladd, Allie LeBourdais, Emma Horowitz and Maevelyn Armstrong; back row from left, Brooklynn Wing, Anna Bowie, Taliah Worthing-Shriver, Anica Messer and Quinn Atchinson. Absent from photo is Summer Bush.